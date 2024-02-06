National Signing Day Announcement Guide
Some of the traditional National Signing Day luster has worn off over the past few years thanks to the Early Signing Period. But there are a few big-time prospects that haven't made their decisions just yet. Expect more drama, hat ceremonies, commitment videos, televised announcements and some major underclassmen commitments for the late signing day on Wednesday.
Here’s our guide on when and how to watch announcements from the nation’s top prospects (all times Eastern) on Wednesday.
THIS WEEK'S RUMOR MILLS: Mid-South | Southeast | East | Midwest | West | National
*****
CLASS OF 2024 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State
CLASS OF 2025 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State
CLASS OF 2026 RANKINGS: Rivals100
TRANSFER PORTAL: Latest news | Transfer search | Transfer tracker/player ranking (football) | Transfer team ranking (football) | Transfer tracker/player ranking (basketball) | Transfer team ranking (basketball) | Rivals Portal Twitter
*****
Time: Wednesday, 9 a.m.
Finalists: Auburn (verbal), Michigan State
*****
Time: Wednesday, 10 a.m.
Finalists: Texas A&M (verbal), Georgia, LSU
*****
Time: Wednesday, 11:30 a.m.
Finalists: UAB, Penn State, Toledo
*****
Time: Wednesday, 2:45 p.m.
Finalists: UCF, Miami, Louisville
*****
Time: Wednesday, 2:45 p.m.
Finalists: Penn State, Pittsburgh, Rutgers
*****
Time: Wednesday, 5 p.m.
Finalists: Nebraska, Michigan State, UCLA
*****
Finalists: Baylor, Texas A&M, Missouri
*****
*****
Finalists: Florida Atlantic, UCLA, Colorado