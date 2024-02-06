Advertisement
National Signing Day Announcement Guide

Adam Friedman
National Recruiting Analyst
@RivalsFriedman
Adam Friedman joined Rivals.com as the East Coast Recruiting Analyst in 2012 and covers D1 CFB recruits from SC to Maine & out to PA & WV. Media requests- RivalsFriedman@gmail.com

Some of the traditional National Signing Day luster has worn off over the past few years thanks to the Early Signing Period. But there are a few big-time prospects that haven't made their decisions just yet. Expect more drama, hat ceremonies, commitment videos, televised announcements and some major underclassmen commitments for the late signing day on Wednesday.

Here’s our guide on when and how to watch announcements from the nation’s top prospects (all times Eastern) on Wednesday.

Time: Wednesday, 9 a.m.

Finalists: Auburn (verbal), Michigan State

*****  

Time: Wednesday, 10 a.m.

Finalists: Texas A&M (verbal), Georgia, LSU

Related: Latest recruiting buzz from the Mid-South

*****  

Time: Wednesday, 11:30 a.m.

Finalists: UAB, Penn State, Toledo

*****

Time: Wednesday, 2:45 p.m.

Finalists: UCF, Miami, Louisville

*****

Time: Wednesday, 2:45 p.m.

Finalists: Penn State, Pittsburgh, Rutgers

*****

Time: Wednesday, 5 p.m.

Finalists: Nebraska, Michigan State, UCLA

*****

Finalists: Baylor, Texas A&M, Missouri

Related: Four-star WR Ashton Bethel-Roman released from NLI

*****  

Finalists: Nebraska, Maryland, Old Dominion

*****

Finalists: Florida Atlantic, UCLA, Colorado

*****

Finalists: Colorado (verbal), Tulane

