Who : No. 2-seeded UCLA (last game: 61-59 loss vs. Arizona) vs. No. 15-seeded UNC Asheville

The players on the UCLA men’s basketball team insist that seeding doesn’t creep into their thoughts going into Thursday’s NCAA tournament opener.

A year after going from the First Four to the Final Four as a No. 11 seed in 2021, a fourth-seeded Bruins team had to squeak by No. 13-seeded Akron, 57-53.

So, Bruins senior Tyger Campbell is well aware that the first round is no guarantee when the No. 2-seeded Bruins (29-5) meet No. 15-seeded UNC Asheville (27-7) in the West Region for a 7:05 PT p.m. tip-off at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.

No. 2 seeds are 138-10 all-time against No. 15 seeds entering this year’s tournament, with upsets occurring each of the past two years.

“I just say that every team that's in the tournament is here for a reason,” Campbell said. “They either won their conference tournament or they got picked, had a good enough record.

“We understand that every team in this tournament is a winning team. They're not scared. They're here for a reason. So we're going into this game, we just got to prepare like it's any regular game.”

Regular these days for the Bruins means playing without Pac-12 defensive player of the year Jaylen Clark, whose 2.6 steals per game (fifth in the county) also made him one of four finalists for the national honor.

Clark is expected to miss the entire tournament with a lower right leg injury.

Whether that new regular also means playing without Pac-12 all-defensive selection Adem Bona remains to be seen.

Bona, the league’s freshman of the year, is battling soreness after leaving last week’s Pac-12 Tournament semifinal with a left shoulder injury and missing the championship game.

UCLA head coach Mick Cronin was “optimistic” Sunday and said keeping Bona off the floor would be tough to do. He backed off that sentiment Wednesday and said Bona’s availability would be a game-time decision.

“With Adem's situation, it's simply how sore is he and how much can he play effectively,” Cronin said. “If he can't, then there would be no point in playing him.”

If Bona is unable to play, Pac-12 player of the year Jaime Jaquez Jr. would likely draw the assignment of guarding Big South player of the year Drew Pember.

A transfer from Tennessee, the 6-foot-11 forward averages 21.2 points (14th in the nation) and his 2.3 blocks also led to conference defensive player of the year honors.

“We know he can attack the rim as well,” Jaquez Jr. said. “He's a really good shooter. He gets to the foul line. … He's going to be a point of emphasis on the defensive end for sure.”

The Bruins will also have to keep an eye on fifth-year Bulldogs guard Tajion Jones. The 6-foot-5 guard is shooting 45.6% on 3-pointers, the third-best mark in the country.

As a team, UNC Asheville’s 39% beyond the arc is seventh in the country. UCLA counters with a defense that allows opponents to shoot just 31.1% on 3-pointers, the 41st-best mark.

Cronin said it will be crucial to keep the Bulldogs from getting hot.

“Their ability to shoot the 3 is a huge concern,” Cronin said. “You let a team have one night against you where they make 13 to 15 3s, you could be in deep trouble. I don't care who you are.”