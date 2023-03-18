Jaime Jaquez Jr. and the No. 2-seeded UCLA men’s basketball team know there are tougher challenges ahead in the NCAA tournament.

As several high seeds avoided scares or crumbled entirely in the first two days of the tournament, the Bruins (30-5) never got tested Thursday while cruising past No. 15 seed UNC Asheville for a 33-point victory in an opening-round contest in the West Region.

When that gut check does come, the Pac-12 Conference’s player of the year said UCLA will have plenty of experience to lean on.

“So when it gets down to the crunch time of the game, I think we just developed a trust over the years,” said Jaquez Jr., who scored 17 points in the opener. “A trust in one another, a trust that we can take care of the ball and get a great shot or get a defensive stop as well.

“A lot of that experience is going to be crucial in times like tomorrow where we're expecting a really good fight.”

While UCLA’s experience includes a Final Four trip two seasons ago and a Sweet 16 appearance last year, No. 7-seeded Northwestern will go into Saturday’s match-up at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento looking to rely on old-fashioned senior guard play.

Tip-off is scheduled for 5:40 p.m. PT and will air on TNT.

The Wildcats (22-11) won the program’s second NCAA tournament contest, and first since 2017, behind 22 points from Boo Buie and 20 from Chase Audige.

Four Northwestern players in all scored in double figures to knock off No. 10 seed Boise State, 75-67.

Instead of looking at the individual match-up against Buie, Bruins senior point guard Tyger Campbell said it has to be more of the same collective effort that helped UCLA overcome injuries to Jaylen Clark (lower right leg) and Adem Bona (left shoulder).

“We're going to have to have good bench minutes from our bigs and all those things,” Campbell said.

“I think we're more worried about how we're going to stop them as a team as opposed to just stopping one person because they have a good group of guys over there and they play really hard.”

While Bona went through warm-ups and was available, if needed, UCLA never had to take the risk and chose to get him a few more days of rest.

Bruins head coach Mick Cronin said Friday before practice that Bona’s participation would “give me a comfort level of where he’s at.”

“I’m getting ready to test him out more than I have,” Cronin said.

Bona’s 6-foot-10 presence would come in handy against a physical Northwestern team that includes a frontcourt of 7-footer Matthew Nicholson and 6-foot-9 forward Robbie Beran. Off the bench, the Wildcats also have UTEP transfer and 6-foot-9 forward Tydus Verhoeven.

“They're not going to get out of your way,” Cronin said. “You got to be able to deal with physicality and contact. That's life in the Big Ten. Always has been.

“Nobody's getting out of your way when you go to the basket, as you know. It's really hard to have freedom of movement coming off screens. They're just so well-versed.”

The physicality extends out to the perimeter, too, and UCLA freshman Amari Bailey will have the task of looking to continue his stellar production against Audige.

The 6-foot-4, 200-pound guard was the Big Ten defensive player of the year. Like Clark, Audige also is among the four finalists for the Naismith national defensive player of the year honor.

Bailey had 16 points and added six assists in his NCAA tournament debut. In the four games without Clark, he is averaging 17.5 points per game.

“We know Bailey,” Wildcats head coach Chris Collins said. “He grew up in the Chicago-land area. We’ve kind of known him since a middle-school age.

“A terrific talent. He's quick, he’s explosive, he's aggressive. Really gets out in the open floor. He can attack the basket, he can rebound.”