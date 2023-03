Earlier in the week, Bruin Blitz took a closer look at No. 2-seeded UCLA’s first-round opponent, Big South champion and No. 15-seeded UNC Asheville, in the NCAA tournament.

Since the field expanded to 64 teams in 1985, the No. 2 seed is 138-10 all-time. Two of those occurrences happened in each of the last two tournaments, including the memorable Saint Peter’s run to the Elite Eight last season.

For this exercise, let’s assume the Bruins advance. Here’s a look at the two possible second-round opponents, the contenders and sleepers in the West Region that UCLA may have to run into on the road to the Final Four: