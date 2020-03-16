New Jersey OL Visits UCLA
UCLA recently got an unofficial visit from Kevin Wigenton (6-6, 290), a three-star offensive lineman from Princeton (N.J.) The Hun School. The Bruins haven't offered yet, but the New Jersey product...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news