No. 20 UCLA looks to clean up offense against Arizona
With Halloween approaching, UCLA head coach Chip Kelly said after the weekend win over Colorado that his offense had their holidays mixed up.
“I had to remind our kids that this was Halloween, not Christmas, and we need to stop giving away gifts and let’s just make sure it’s Halloween, so put your scary masks on and let’s go play,” Kelly said after the now-No. 20-ranked Bruins won despite committing four first-half turnovers.
Among the issues were a pair of fumbles by Ball State transfer running back Carson Steele.
Prior to Monday’s practice, Kelly said it will be important to clean those issues up against an Arizona team coming off back-to-back top-25 victories.
The Wildcats knocked off then-No. 11 Oregon State, 27-24, last Saturday. The Bruins lost to the Beavers 36-24 two weeks ago in Corvallis.
Arizona’s three losses have been by a combined 16 points, including a 31-24 decision at Mississippi State in overtime, a seven-point loss by the same score at home against Washington and a triple-overtime 43-41 thriller at USC.
Kelly was complimentary of the Wildcats under head coach Jedd Fisch, a former UCLA assistant.
“They’ve done a really good job,” Kelly said. “So we’re very well aware of what Arizona’s doing but I think a lot of people in the country are, too.”
UCLA comments on alleged Colorado locker room theft
A video surfaced Sunday night on social media featuring Colorado players alleging that jewelry was stolen Saturday from the locker room at the Rose Bowl.
The Buffaloes lost to the Bruins 28-16 and afterward a handful of players said their personal belongings had been stolen.
The Los Angeles Times reported Monday morning that the Pasadena Police Dept. launched an ongoing investigation into the matter.
Before Monday’s practice, as he was walking up to the gathered media, Kelly said he was informed moments before his press conference of the incident.
“That’s awful for anybody,” Kelly said. “You would think that when you go anywhere that your valuables are safe.”
With the biggest crowd of the year expected — the game drew a season-high 71,343 fans — the Rose Bowl Stadium had a significant increase in security throughout the day.
With UCLA headed on the road to Tucson this weekend, Bruin Blitz asked running back T.J. Harden if any extra measures are taken when it comes to storing personal belongings in a visitor’s locker room.
“I usually keep my stuff away, for the most part,” Harden said. “I don’t really wear too much jewelry so I don’t really have those type of issues.”
Media sessions
Watch the full media sessions with Kelly, Harden, receiver Ryan Cragun and safety Kenny Churchwell III below: