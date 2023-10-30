With Halloween approaching, UCLA head coach Chip Kelly said after the weekend win over Colorado that his offense had their holidays mixed up.

“I had to remind our kids that this was Halloween, not Christmas, and we need to stop giving away gifts and let’s just make sure it’s Halloween, so put your scary masks on and let’s go play,” Kelly said after the now-No. 20-ranked Bruins won despite committing four first-half turnovers.

Among the issues were a pair of fumbles by Ball State transfer running back Carson Steele.

Prior to Monday’s practice, Kelly said it will be important to clean those issues up against an Arizona team coming off back-to-back top-25 victories.

The Wildcats knocked off then-No. 11 Oregon State, 27-24, last Saturday. The Bruins lost to the Beavers 36-24 two weeks ago in Corvallis.

Arizona’s three losses have been by a combined 16 points, including a 31-24 decision at Mississippi State in overtime, a seven-point loss by the same score at home against Washington and a triple-overtime 43-41 thriller at USC.

Kelly was complimentary of the Wildcats under head coach Jedd Fisch, a former UCLA assistant.

“They’ve done a really good job,” Kelly said. “So we’re very well aware of what Arizona’s doing but I think a lot of people in the country are, too.”