The 22nd-ranked UCLA football team began its “nameless, faceless opponent” approach immediately after last Saturday’s 59-7 win over North Carolina Central at the Rose Bowl.

Asked about the upcoming challenge against No. 11 Utah on the road in the Pac-12 Conference opener, Bruins defensive lineman said: “I don’t think it matters who’s up next. We pride ourselves on being ready for whatever opponent we have — whether it’s home, away — nameless, faceless opponents.”

After Monday’s practice, Bruins center Duke Clemens reiterated the phrase to continue a mantra that will likely be widespread the next four weeks. After an open week following the Utah clash, UCLA will then return home to face No. 21 Washington State (Oct. 7) before going back on the road to No. 14 Oregon State (Oct. 14).

As for the Utes, the back-to-back defending Pac-12 champion, last season’s 42-32 win at the Rose Bowl will have no bearing on this season’s encounter.

Despite having a defense that returns eight starters from that contest and looks improved through three games this year, Bruins head coach Chip Kelly said there will be zero hint of overconfidence in the lead up to Saturday’s 12:30 p.m. kickoff.

“I don’t think overconfident comes into any conversation when you’re playing Utah,” Kelly said before practice. “I don’t think that word exists when you’re playing this team. … They’re as good a football team as there is in the country. So, that’s our full attention and we really haven’t spent any time talking about last season.”