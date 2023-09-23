No. 22 UCLA stopped cold by No. 11 Utah's defense
UCLA freshman quarterback Dante Moore learned pretty quickly Saturday that mistakes and missed opportunities on the road in the Pac-12 can be costly.
Moore and the 22nd-ranked Bruins had three of them that particularly stung and the team's improved defense could only do so much in a 14-7 loss to No. 11 Utah at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City.
UCLA (3-1, 0-1 Pac-12) generated 243 yards of total offense, but just 9 yards rushing, and Moore threw a game-opening interception that was returned for a touchdown and lost a key fumble inside the red zone in the third quarter.
With the game on the line and trailing by 7, Moore was sacked three times including a turnover on downs to seal the decision. In all, Moore was sacked seven times for a loss of 51 yards by a relentless Utes defensive front.
Utah (4-0, 1-0 Pac-12) had 11 tackles for a loss led by junior defensive end Jonah Elliss, who had five including 3 1/2 sacks.
The result spoiled a stellar effort from the Bruins' defense led by linebacker Kain Medrano, who had 10 tackles.
Scoring summary
First quarter
14:48 Utah: LB Karene Reid 21-yard INT return TD (PAT GOOD, Joey Cheek), 7-0 Utah
Second quarter
1:01, Utah: QB Nate Johnson to TE Landen King, 7-yard TD (PAT GOOD, Joey Cheek), 14-0 Utah
Third quarter
No scores
Fourth quarter
3:39, UCLA: QB Dante Moore to WR Josiah Norwood, 17-yard TD (PAT GOOD, R.J. Lopez), 14-7 Utah
Turning point of the game
After getting the ball back following UCLA's fifth punt with five minutes left in the first half, Utah went 51 yards in nine plays capped by Nate Johnson's 7-yard TD to tight end Landen King to push the lead to 14-0 at the 1:01 mark.
Still trailing by 14, UCLA finally got into the red zone for the first time late in the third quarter.
A targeting call against Utes defensive tackle Aliki Vimahi moved the chains, but the drive stalled on the Utah 12-yard line. Facing third-and-6, Moore scrambled and Utah defensive end Logan Fano forced a fumble that cornerback Tao Johnson recovered on the 9.
In the fourth, backed up on his own 2-yard line and facing a third-and-27, Moore found his only rhythm of the contest with consecutive completions of 20 and 45 yards to receiver Logan Loya and tight end Carsen Ryan, respectively.
Three plays later, receiver Josiah Norwood made up for an earlier dropped TD catch with a 17-yard score with 3:39 left.
After the UCLA defense forced a three-and-out, the Utah defense put its stamp on the performance with sacks from Elliss, Fano and safety Sione Vaki.
Bruins standout on offense: TE Carsen Ryan
Of the very few bright spots on offense, Ryan kept the Bruins' hopes alive and continued to show sure hands to open the season. He hauled in all three of his targets for 69 yards.
Bruins standout on defense: LB Kain Medrano
Midway through the first quarter, trailing 7-0 after two of the Bruins' first two offensive drives ended in Moore's game-opening interception and a sack, it was Medrano who provided UCLA's first response and ultimately kept the team in the game throughout the first half.
Medrano came in to force a fumble and later at the end of the opening quarter swooped in for a fourth-down stop and a turnover on downs. To open the second half, he then made a big stop on a Utah run and ended the drive with a sack for a 9-yard loss, his second of the contest, to force a punt.
Of Medrano's 10 tackles, seven were solo to go with 2 1/2 tackles for a loss, two sacks and the forced fumble.
The Bruins' linebackers, as a unit, rallied to the ball with purpose. JonJon Vaughns and Darius Muasau left their own mark, keeping UCLA within two scores at halftime.
In support, cornerback Jaylin Davies also had a productive showing with five tackles (one for a loss) and a pair of pass break-ups.
UCLA play of the game
Medrano's forced fumble prevented the game from getting out of a hand in a hurry.
Why UCLA lost
It was clear from the start that Utah had UCLA's offense well scouted.
Moore's game-opening interception and 21-yard return for a TD by Utes linebacker Karene Reid was only the beginning, and the Bruins' receivers and offensive line didn't do much to help throughout the first half.
UCLA got into Utah territory just once in eight first-half series and it squandered a chance to tie the contest late in the first quarter.
On a third-and-7 at the Utah 29, Norwood dropped an open pass from Moore that would have been a waltz into the end zone to tie the game.
Late in the third, after a 41-yard completion down the right side to J.Michael Sturdivant that was his best throw of the day, Moore followed by overthrowing an open Loya from the Utah 30 while still trailing 14-0.
On the ground, the Bruins weren't any better. The offensive line was unable to create running lanes for the nation's third-best rushing offense, which averaged just 0.5 yards per rush on 13 carries in the opening half.
In addition, the Utah defensive pressure was too much for UCLA's offensive line to handle and consistently give Moore sufficient time in the pocket.
Notable UCLA stats
Passing
Dante Moore: 15 of 35 for 234 yards, TD, INT
Rushing
T.J. Harden: 11 carries for 31 yards
Carson Steele: 11 carries for 29 yards
Dante Moore: 10 carries for -51 yards
Receiving
Logan Loya: 5 catches for 63 yards
Carsen Ryan: 3 catches for 69 yards
Josiah Norwood: 1 catch for 17 yards, TD