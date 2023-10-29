PASADENA, Calif. — Against one the nation's most dynamic quarterbacks, 23rd-ranked UCLA and its defense continued to flex its muscles Saturday night. The Bruins harassed Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders, the nation's fifth-leading passer, throughout the evening to buy time for an uneven UCLA offense to pull away late en route to a 28-16 win over the Buffaloes in front of a season-high crowd of 71,343 fans at the Rose Bowl. UCLA (6-2, 3-2 Pac-12) sacked Sanders seven times, including a pair from star edge rusher Laiatu Latu. Bruins quarterback Ethan Garbers made his second consecutive start, finishing 20 of 27 for 269 yards and two touchdowns with an interception. Colorado (4-4, 1-4 Pac-12) was limited to 255 yards of total offense, including just 13 in the second quarter. Sanders was 27 of 43 for 217 yards and a touchdown. UCLA outscored Colorado 21-10 in the second half.

Media sessions

Scoring summary

First quarter 10:40, Colorado: PK Alejandro Mata 31-yard field goal, 3-0 Colorado 7:44, Colorado: PK Alejandro Mata 39-yard field goal, 6-0 Colorado Second quarter 14:19, UCLA: QB Ethan Garbers to RB Carson Steele, 3-yard TD pass (PAT GOOD, R.J. Lopez), 7-6 UCLA Third quarter 14:25, UCLA: QB Ethan Garbers to TE Moliki Matavao, 26-yard TD pass (PAT GOOD, R.J. Lopez), 14-6 UCLA 4:13, Colorado: PK Alejandro Mata 34-yard field goal, 14-9 UCLA Fourth quarter 14:13, UCLA: RB T.J. Harden 3-yard TD run (PAT GOOD, R.J. Lopez), 21-9 UCLA 6:34, UCLA: QB Collin Schlee 7-yard TD run (PAT GOOD, R.J. Lopez), 28-9 UCLA 2:37, Colorado: QB Shedeur Sanders to WR Jimmy Horn Jr., 18-yard TD pass (PAT GOOD Alejandro Mata), 28-16 UCLA

Turning point of the game

The Bruins turned the ball over four times in the first half, including a pair of Travis Hunter interceptions on Garbers and Collin Schlee and a pair of fumbles by Bruins running back Carson Steele. To make matters worse, the Bruins were unable to tack onto a 7-6 lead before halftime after R.J. Lopez clanged a field goal attempt off the left upright while lined up on the right hash. It was Lopez's third consecutive missed field goal after missing one and having another blocked the previous week at Stanford. Despite getting the ball back quickly inside the last two minutes, the Bruins' fourth turnover came inside the red zone after Steele lost a fumble following a reception and run to the Colorado 16-yard line. The offensive woes were quickly solved coming out of the halftime break. Garbers needed just two plays — first a 49-yard pass to Logan Loya and then a 26-yard touchdown pass to tight end to Moliki Matavao — to extend the lead to 14-6 just 35 seconds into the third quarter. Leading 14-9 early in the fourth, the Bruins capitalized on a drive extended by an incredible Loya catch along the Colorado sideline (more on that below) and capped by a T.J. Harden 3-yard run to push the advantaged to 21-9 and start pulling away.

Content Loading

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UV08gUExBWVMuIFVDTEEgVE9VQ0hET1dOLiDimqHvuI88YnI+PGJy PlVDTEEgMTQsIENvbG9yYWRvIDYgPGJyPjE0OjI1IOKAkyAzcmQgcXVhcnRl cjxicj48YnI+8J+TujogQUJDPGJyPvCfk7I6IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dC5jby9yVE0xWTVUV0M5Ij5odHRwczovL3QuY28vclRNMVk1VFdDOTwvYT48 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvR29CcnVpbnM/ c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNHb0JydWluczwv YT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2EzWDhCQUdVZ0ciPnBpYy50d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9hM1g4QkFHVWdHPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFVDTEEgRm9vdGJh bGwgKEBVQ0xBRm9vdGJhbGwpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vVUNMQUZvb3RiYWxsL3N0YXR1cy8xNzE4NDQzMDI4ODA3ODYwNzA2P3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk9jdG9iZXIgMjksIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9j a3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3Jp cHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Bruins standout on offense: WR Logan Loya

On a night California transfer J.Michael Sturdivant was targeted just once, it was Loya who continued to be the steady presence for an offense that sputtered in the first 30 minutes. Five of his seven catches went for first downs, including the crucial catch at the end of the third quarter to help the Bruins keep the drive alive and eventually score to bump the lead to 12 points. He had a game-high 111 yards receiving.



Bruins standout on defense: Edge rusher Laiatu Latu

Latu made his presence felt immediately, recording two sacks in less than 18 full minutes of game time. Before halftime, Latu then pressured Sanders into a sack credited to Gabriel Murphy to force a fourth-and-20. It was Latu on the initial hit that had the quarterback stumbling into Murphy's waiting arms. Latu finished with three tackles for a defense that collected 10 tackles for loss.

Content Loading

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZXUiIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7wn5ej77iPIExBVFVVVVVVVSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28v OUZJN00yOWR5diI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tLzlGSTdNMjlkeXY8L2E+PC9w PiZtZGFzaDsgVUNMQSBGb290YmFsbCAoQFVDTEFGb290YmFsbCkgPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9VQ0xBRm9vdGJhbGwvc3RhdHVzLzE3 MTg0MjcxNTI0OTkyMjA3NDM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+T2N0b2Jl ciAyOSwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3Jj PSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNo YXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

UCLA play of the game

Loya made one of the more incredible catches of the season late in the third quarter. After being initially ruled incomplete, replay review showed Loya got a toe down just before his other foot landed on the Colorado sideline and the call was overturned for a 14-yard completion.

Content Loading

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5KVU1QTUFOLjxicj48YnI+Q0FUQ0ggT0YgVEhFIFlFQVIgQ0FORElE QVRFIExPR0FOIExPWUEuPGJyPjxicj7wn5O6OiBBQkM8YnI+8J+TsjogPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL3JUTTFZNVRXQzkiPmh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9y VE0xWTVUV0M5PC9hPjxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFz aHRhZy9Hb0JydWlucz9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+I0dvQnJ1aW5zPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vYXNFYnB0 MHp0aSI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2FzRWJwdDB6dGk8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFz aDsgVUNMQSBGb290YmFsbCAoQFVDTEFGb290YmFsbCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9VQ0xBRm9vdGJhbGwvc3RhdHVzLzE3MTg0NTI0 NjEyMzEyOTY5MDc/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+T2N0b2JlciAyOSwg MjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRw czovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9 InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Why UCLA won

The UCLA defense continued to come through for an inconsistent offense. The tandem of Latu and the Murphy twins combined for five of the Bruins' seven sacks against Sanders and were a big reason the Buffaloes were held without an offensive touchdown for most of the contest. In addition, the pass coverage had a strong night with seven deflected passes.

Notable UCLA stats