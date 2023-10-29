No. 23 UCLA starts slow, pulls away late from Colorado
PASADENA, Calif. — Against one the nation's most dynamic quarterbacks, 23rd-ranked UCLA and its defense continued to flex its muscles Saturday night.
The Bruins harassed Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders, the nation's fifth-leading passer, throughout the evening to buy time for an uneven UCLA offense to pull away late en route to a 28-16 win over the Buffaloes in front of a season-high crowd of 71,343 fans at the Rose Bowl.
UCLA (6-2, 3-2 Pac-12) sacked Sanders seven times, including a pair from star edge rusher Laiatu Latu.
Bruins quarterback Ethan Garbers made his second consecutive start, finishing 20 of 27 for 269 yards and two touchdowns with an interception.
Colorado (4-4, 1-4 Pac-12) was limited to 255 yards of total offense, including just 13 in the second quarter. Sanders was 27 of 43 for 217 yards and a touchdown.
UCLA outscored Colorado 21-10 in the second half.
Media sessions
Scoring summary
First quarter
10:40, Colorado: PK Alejandro Mata 31-yard field goal, 3-0 Colorado
7:44, Colorado: PK Alejandro Mata 39-yard field goal, 6-0 Colorado
Second quarter
14:19, UCLA: QB Ethan Garbers to RB Carson Steele, 3-yard TD pass (PAT GOOD, R.J. Lopez), 7-6 UCLA
Third quarter
14:25, UCLA: QB Ethan Garbers to TE Moliki Matavao, 26-yard TD pass (PAT GOOD, R.J. Lopez), 14-6 UCLA
4:13, Colorado: PK Alejandro Mata 34-yard field goal, 14-9 UCLA
Fourth quarter
14:13, UCLA: RB T.J. Harden 3-yard TD run (PAT GOOD, R.J. Lopez), 21-9 UCLA
6:34, UCLA: QB Collin Schlee 7-yard TD run (PAT GOOD, R.J. Lopez), 28-9 UCLA
2:37, Colorado: QB Shedeur Sanders to WR Jimmy Horn Jr., 18-yard TD pass (PAT GOOD Alejandro Mata), 28-16 UCLA
Turning point of the game
The Bruins turned the ball over four times in the first half, including a pair of Travis Hunter interceptions on Garbers and Collin Schlee and a pair of fumbles by Bruins running back Carson Steele.
To make matters worse, the Bruins were unable to tack onto a 7-6 lead before halftime after R.J. Lopez clanged a field goal attempt off the left upright while lined up on the right hash. It was Lopez's third consecutive missed field goal after missing one and having another blocked the previous week at Stanford.
Despite getting the ball back quickly inside the last two minutes, the Bruins' fourth turnover came inside the red zone after Steele lost a fumble following a reception and run to the Colorado 16-yard line.
The offensive woes were quickly solved coming out of the halftime break. Garbers needed just two plays — first a 49-yard pass to Logan Loya and then a 26-yard touchdown pass to tight end to Moliki Matavao — to extend the lead to 14-6 just 35 seconds into the third quarter.
Leading 14-9 early in the fourth, the Bruins capitalized on a drive extended by an incredible Loya catch along the Colorado sideline (more on that below) and capped by a T.J. Harden 3-yard run to push the advantaged to 21-9 and start pulling away.
Bruins standout on offense: WR Logan Loya
On a night California transfer J.Michael Sturdivant was targeted just once, it was Loya who continued to be the steady presence for an offense that sputtered in the first 30 minutes.
Five of his seven catches went for first downs, including the crucial catch at the end of the third quarter to help the Bruins keep the drive alive and eventually score to bump the lead to 12 points. He had a game-high 111 yards receiving.
Bruins standout on defense: Edge rusher Laiatu Latu
Latu made his presence felt immediately, recording two sacks in less than 18 full minutes of game time.
Before halftime, Latu then pressured Sanders into a sack credited to Gabriel Murphy to force a fourth-and-20. It was Latu on the initial hit that had the quarterback stumbling into Murphy's waiting arms.
Latu finished with three tackles for a defense that collected 10 tackles for loss.
UCLA play of the game
Loya made one of the more incredible catches of the season late in the third quarter.
After being initially ruled incomplete, replay review showed Loya got a toe down just before his other foot landed on the Colorado sideline and the call was overturned for a 14-yard completion.
Why UCLA won
The UCLA defense continued to come through for an inconsistent offense.
The tandem of Latu and the Murphy twins combined for five of the Bruins' seven sacks against Sanders and were a big reason the Buffaloes were held without an offensive touchdown for most of the contest.
In addition, the pass coverage had a strong night with seven deflected passes.
Notable UCLA stats
Passing
Ethan Garbers: 20 of 27 for 269 yards, 2 TDs, INT
Collin Schlee: 0 of 1 for 0 yards, INT
Rushing
T.J. Harden: 20 carries for 78 yards, TD
Carson Steele: 11 carries for 75 yards
Ethan Garbers: 9 carries for 37 yards
Collin Schlee: 4 carries for 26 yards, TD
Receiving
Logan Loya: 7 catches for 11 yards
Moliki Matavao: 1 catch for 26 yards, TD
Carson Steele: 2 catches for 14 yards, TD