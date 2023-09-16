No. 24 UCLA throttles NC Central, 59-7
PASADENA – After last week’s win at San Diego State, UCLA head coach Chip Kelly was asked about his uptempo offense and the Bruins’ quick scoring drives that lead to more time on the field for his defense. It’s a question, he said, that comes up quite a bit but one he doesn’t quite understand.
Essentially, Kelly added, it’s not like he’s going to tell one of his playmakers “to take a knee” after catching the ball in space when the path to the end zone is there for the taking.
The Bruins proceeded to prove their coach’s point – over and over and over again – in a history-making way Saturday.
No. 24-ranked UCLA scored five first-quarter touchdowns – including three in 12 seconds or less – and rolled to a 59-7 win over North Carolina Central at the Rose Bowl to close out nonconference play.
It was the first time the Bruins have scored five TDs in a single quarter in program history. UCLA last produced four in a quarter at Washington State in 2019.
The Bruins ran for 404 yards and six touchdowns, with five different ball carriers getting into the end zone. Backup quarterback Collin Schlee ran for two of the scores and Army transfer Anthony Adkins for a game-high 96 yards and a score.
For the first time in head coach Kelly’s six seasons, his career record at UCLA is now above the .500 mark. The Bruins (3-0) are now 30-29 since Kelly took the helm in 2018, including wins in 20 of the last 28 games going back to the start of the 2021 campaign.
UCLA will open Pac-12 Conference play next Saturday at defending league champion Utah.
Scoring summary
First quarter
14:42, UCLA: QB Dante Moore to WR Kam Brown, 67-yard TD (PAT GOOD, R.J. Lopez), 7-0 UCLA
13:46, UCLA: RB Carson Steele 1-yard TD run (PAT GOOD, R.J. Lopez), 14-0 UCLA
7:38, UCLA: QB Dante Moore to WR J.Michael Sturdivant, 30-yard TD (PAT GOOD, R.J. Lopez), 21-0 UCLA
5:27, UCLA: QB Collin Schlee 57-yard TD run (PAT GOOD, R.J. Lopez), 28-0 UCLA
2:18, UCLA: QB Collin Schlee 1-yard TD run (PAT GOOD, R.J. Lopez), 35-0 UCLA
Second quarter
9:33, UCLA: PK R.J. Lopez 24-yard field goal, 38-0 UCLA
4:33, UCLA: RB T.J. Harden 62-yard TD run (PAT GOOD, R.J. Lopez), 45-0 UCLA
Third quarter
8:44, UCLA: RB Colson Yankoff 25-yard TD run (PAT GOOD, R.J. Lopez), 52-0 UCLA
3:36, UCLA: RB Anthony Adkins 1-yard TD run (PAT GOOD, R.J. Lopez), 59-0 UCLA
Fourth quarter
6:08, NCCU: RB Chris Mosley 1-yard TD run (PAT GOOD, Adrian Olivo), 59-7 UCLA
Turning point of the game
The game was essentially over as soon as the ball was snapped, and it did not matter who was guiding the offense.
On the first play from scrimmage, Bruins quarterback Dante Moore found receiver Kam Brown open over the middle and the fifth-year senior raced for a 67-yard TD.
It took just three plays for the Bruins’ defense to give the offense the ball back. Star edge rusher Laiatu Latu picked off Eagles quarterback Davius Richard and returned it 25 yards to the NC Central 1-yard line. UCLA running back Carson Steele then rammed up the middle to give the Bruins a 14-0 lead just 74 seconds into the contest.
Moore’s passing clinic continued on UCLA’s third drive, finishing off a six-play, 88-yard drive with a high-arcing 30-yard TD along the right sideline to California transfer receiver J.Michael Sturdivant to extend the lead to 21 points.
Kent State transfer Collin Schlee then took over for Moore on the next series and proceeded to deliver the exclamation mark on the opening quarter with his legs.
First, he promptly scooted 57 yards for the four-score lead. Then, a 42-yard Steele run to open the fifth drive set up Schlee’s 1-yard keeper and extended the advantage to 35-0 at the 2:18 mark.
Through one quarter, despite running nine fewer plays, the Bruins generated 258 yards of total offense to the Eagles' 51 yards on 21 plays.
Bruins standout on offense: QB Dante Moore
The freshman is making a habit of providing instant offense.
Moore’s game-opening 67-yard TD was the third consecutive game he produced a TD throw on the first play of a drive. All three have gone for at least 60 yards.
He finished 8 of 12 for 182 yards, two TDs and a QB rating of 249.1 on the day.
Bruins standout on defense: Edge rusher Laiatu Latu
Known for being more of a sack artist, Latu showed off his instincts and hands on an early first-quarter interception.
The Bruins did not need much from their best defender, as Latu was only credited with a pressure as his only other stat in the box score.
UCLA play of the game
Already leading 38-0 late in the first half, Bruins running back T.J. Harden raced down the left side, slowed up with a stutter step and cut to the right between two Eagles defenders before finishing off a dazzling 62-yard TD run.
It was the Bruins’ third scoring play of 57 or more yards in the half.
Why UCLA won
Aside from the obvious talent discrepancy, the Bruins offense clicked from the outset and they looked like a team ready for conference play.
It was a stark contrast to last season's last-second win over South Alabama on a field goal as time expired to close out the nonconference schedule.
UCLA's offense looked more like one that restocked and reloaded as opposed to one undergoing any sort of rebuilding phase after losing quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson and running back Zach Charbonnet to the NFL.
The outcome was inevitable so early that Kelly not only got his top three quarterbacks snaps in the same game for the first time this season, but Chase Griffin and Justyn Martin took the field in the second half to make it five. Martin, a redshirt freshman, made his collegiate debut in the final seconds of the third quarter and opened the fourth.
Notable UCLA stats
Passing
Dante Moore: 8 of 12 for 182 yards, 2 TDs
Ethan Garbers: 1 of 1 for 13 yards
Collin Schlee: 1 of 4 for 15 yards, INT
Rushing
Anthony Adkins: 10 carries for 96 yards, TD
Carson Steele: 5 carries for 83 yards, TD
T.J. Harden: 5 carries for 66 yards, TD
Colson Yankoff: 6 carries for 61 yards, TD
Collin Schlee: 3 carries for 60 yards, 2 TDs
Receiving
Kam Brown: 2 catches for 75 yards, TD
J.Michael Sturdivant: 2 catches for 60 yards, TD