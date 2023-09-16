PASADENA – After last week’s win at San Diego State, UCLA head coach Chip Kelly was asked about his uptempo offense and the Bruins’ quick scoring drives that lead to more time on the field for his defense. It’s a question, he said, that comes up quite a bit but one he doesn’t quite understand.

Essentially, Kelly added, it’s not like he’s going to tell one of his playmakers “to take a knee” after catching the ball in space when the path to the end zone is there for the taking.

The Bruins proceeded to prove their coach’s point – over and over and over again – in a history-making way Saturday.

No. 24-ranked UCLA scored five first-quarter touchdowns – including three in 12 seconds or less – and rolled to a 59-7 win over North Carolina Central at the Rose Bowl to close out nonconference play.

It was the first time the Bruins have scored five TDs in a single quarter in program history. UCLA last produced four in a quarter at Washington State in 2019.

The Bruins ran for 404 yards and six touchdowns, with five different ball carriers getting into the end zone. Backup quarterback Collin Schlee ran for two of the scores and Army transfer Anthony Adkins for a game-high 96 yards and a score.

For the first time in head coach Kelly’s six seasons, his career record at UCLA is now above the .500 mark. The Bruins (3-0) are now 30-29 since Kelly took the helm in 2018, including wins in 20 of the last 28 games going back to the start of the 2021 campaign.

