Mick Cronin looks at his UCLA men’s basketball team like a race car, with different components needed to complement one another.

The fourth-ranked Bruins now find themselves staring down the finish line.

UCLA can clinch at least a share of the Pac-12 Conference regular-season title with either a sweep of the Rocky Mountain schools or a combination of one win and an Arizona loss this week. The Bruins, who lead the Wildcats by 1 1/2 games with four games remaining, last won the regular-season title in the 2012-13 season.

Cronin, when asked about how special his group is before leaving to face Utah on Thursday, pointed to examples such as Jaylen Clark’s defensive prowess and Jaime Jaquez Jr.’s tough shot making in the halfcourt. In his backcourt, Cronin sees a “veteran, consummate-thinking point guard” in senior Tyger Campbell and an “explosive” athlete in freshman Amari Bailey. He can go up and down the roster, through the bench, and keep going.