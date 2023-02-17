After failing to get much out of his starting backcourt and getting just nine first-half deflections as a group, UCLA head coach Mick Cronin turned to his bench early and often Thursday night. Then, with the offense stuck in a rut, Bruins senior forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. provided a jolt to ignite the team’s 22nd consecutive home victory. Jaquez Jr. scored 26 points and pulled down nine rebounds and the fourth-ranked UCLA opened the second half on a 16-5 run en route to a 73-64 win over Stanford. The Bruins (22-4, 13-2 Pac-12) also kept the Cardinal (11-15, 5-10 Pac-12) scoreless for more than four minutes down the stretch to put the game away.

Turning point of the game

The Bruins struggled in the first half and trailed 31-27 at the break. Part of the issue can be attributed to Tyger Campbell and Amari Bailey logging just 10 and 12 minutes, respectively, in the half and the team’s 2-of-7 showing on free throws to start. David Singleton’s 3-pointer at the 18:36 mark gave the Bruins their first lead since it was 16-15. Jaylen Clark then immediately followed with a steal and dunk to stretch UCLA’s advantage to 37-33 and force an early Stanford timeout. It was part of a 6-of-8 start to the second half. The Cardinal, trailing 45-38, answered with a 12-0 run capped by a Spencer Jones transition 3-pointer to take a five-point lead with 11:32 left. Needing some life, the Bruins turned to Jaquez Jr. and he produced 13 consecutive points, the last two on free throws to cut the deficit to 54-53. After a rough first 32 1/2 minutes, Campbell nailed a 3-pointer to pull within 57-56 and a Clark dunk on the break gave the Bruins the lead for good with 7:01 to play. After Harrison Ingram’s layup cut Stanford’s deficit down to 60-59 at the 4:59 mark, the Cardinal didn’t score again until his jump shot inside the game’s final minute. In that 4-minute, 7-second stretch, UCLA scored nine consecutive points ignited by a Will McClendon 3-pointer.

Bruins standout on offense

Jaquez Jr. kept UCLA from going into a prolonged stretch after the break. He dazzled on a series of jump shots and drives to the basket, with his footwork keeping the Cardinal defenders off-balance while trying to stay in front of him. Honorable mention goes to Clark, who found his shooting touch and finished with 16 points on 6-of-9 shooting. The duo helped make up for a 2-of-12 effort from Campbell and Bailey. The 6-foot-5 freshman was scoreless and played just four minutes in the second half.

Bruins standout on defense

Clark added three steals to his performance and was particularly big in the run that put UCLA over the hump. The junior’s activity helped the Bruins finish with 27 deflections for the game and got them out on the break to give support to Jaquez Jr.’s halfcourt offense.

UCLA play of the game

After producing just five points off seven Stanford turnovers in the first half, the Bruins got back to turning defense into offense. While it wasn’t off a turnover, an Adem Bona block started the break and Jaquez Jr. finished it with a traditional three-point play early in the second half.

Why UCLA won

McClendon, along with fellow reserve point guard Dylan Andrews, provided energy to a team that looked flat for the first 20 minutes. UCLA, while not entirely disruptive compared to past performances, did enough to bother Stanford. What also helped was the Bruins’ quick start on offense to allow the defense to set up the press early in the second half and overcome the deficit. In the end, it was UCLA’s patented defense that sealed the win when both teams were having issues scoring.

