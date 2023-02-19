No. 4 UCLA routs Cal, clinches bye in Pac-12 tournament
Two nights ago, UCLA senior forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. implored his teammates that they need to take care of business this time of the year, with March and postseason play right around the corner.
The fourth-ranked Bruins wasted no time doing just that Saturday against an overmatched and overwhelmed California team in front of a sold-out Pauley Pavilion crowd of 13,659 fans.
Jaquez Jr. finished with a game-high 20 points and UCLA raced out to a 23-point halftime lead en route to a 78-43 victory.
The Bruins (23-4, 14-2 Pac-12) clinched a first-round bye in the conference tournament with the victory.
The Golden Bears (3-24, 2-14 Pac-12) dropped to 0-10 on the road this season, adding to UCLA’s 23-game home winning streak. Cal shot just 22% (11 of 50) from the field.
Turning point of the game
UCLA’s first possession pretty much said it all. Cal allowed three offensive rebounds before Jaquez Jr. followed his own miss to put back the game’s opening basket.
The Golden Bears then proceeded to turn it over on careless, back-to-back miscues before ever attempting a shot.
Before the first five minutes were completed, the Bruins were up 12-0 after consecutive 3-pointers from Tyger Campbell and Jaylen Clark.
After missing its first seven shots, Cal got on the board on a Joel Brown layup at the 13:57 mark.
The Bruins continued to pour it on, stretching the lead to 15 by the midway point of the half and taking a 38-15 lead into the halftime break. The Golden Bears were just 5 of 27 from the field in the half.
Bruins standout on offense
While Jaquez Jr. once again led the way in the scoring column, the contest was a nice bounce-back performance for Bailey.
The 6-foot-5 freshman was scoreless and played just four second-half minutes in the win over Stanford. Against Cal, he made an impact in a number of areas.
Bailey scored 16 points on 7-of-12 shooting to go with nine rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks in 31 minutes. He was the last starter to exit the blowout, giving him an extended run with the second unit to continue what was a strong second half.
Honorable mention goes to Campbell for directing the offense with ease, collecting five assists while turning the ball over just once. He also was part of the second-half benching and responded accordingly.
The point guard was particularly in a nice rhythm with freshman big man Adem Bona (see: below).
Bruins standout on defense
If you’re a big believer in the plus/minus category, Bona was particularly impressive in his 23 minutes. He finished plus-40 to lead all players and amassed three blocks and a steal on the defensive end.
Bona was a ball magnet and his defense helped the Bruins own a 19-9 edge in points off turnovers and 18-2 edge in fast break points.
UCLA play of the game
In the first half, Campbell rewarded Bona for streaking down the floor with an outlet pass for an easy dunk. Then, the two hooked up again on the Bruins’ next trip with an alley-oop to make it 23-6 with 8:30 left until halftime.
Campbell and Bona then made it a trifecta early in the second half.
Why UCLA won
Well, for starters, the opponent never posed a threat.
The contest played out like one of the Bruins’ early nonconference victories after producing a double-digit lead in a blink of an eye and never letting up.
It was a good response after sleepwalking through most of the win over the Cardinal. The comfortable victory also allowed Dylan Andrews, Will McClendon and Mac Etienne to all log double-digit minutes off the bench. Andrews had six points, while McClendon was active with four points, five rebounds, two assists and a pair of steals.
UCLA stats
Starting five
PG Tyger Campbell: 7 pts on 3/7 shooting (1/4 3-ptrs), 2 rebs, 5 asst, 1 stl
G Amari Bailey: 16 pts on 7/12 shooting (1/2 3-ptrs), 9 rebs, 3 asst, 2 stls, 2 blks
G Jaylen Clark: 13 pts on 5/9 shooting (1/3 3-ptrs), 5 rebs, 3 asst, 1 stl, 1 blk
G/F Jaime Jaquez Jr.: 20 pts on 6/11 shooting (2/5 3-ptrs), 8 rebs, 2 asst, 1 stl
F/C Adem Bona: 6 pts on 3/4 shooting, 4 rebs, 1 asst, 3 blks, 1 stl
Bench
G David Singleton: 5 pts on 2/3 shooting (1/2 3-ptrs), 1 reb, 1 asst
G Will McClendon: 4 pts on 1/3 shooting (0/1 3-ptrs), 5 rebs, 2 asst, 2 stls
F Mac Etienne: 0 pts on 0/2 shooting, 6 rebs, 1 asst
G Dylan Andrews: 6 pts on 3/6 shooting (0/2 3-ptrs), 1 asst
G Russell Stong: 1 pt on 0/1 shooting (0/1 3-ptrs, 1/2 FTs)
F Logan Cremonesi: No stats
G/F Abramo Canka: DNP (illness)
G Jack Seidler: DNP (coach’s decision)
F/C Kenneth Nwuba: (DNP groin, day to day)
F Evan Manjikian: DNP (inactive, right arm)