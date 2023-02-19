Two nights ago, UCLA senior forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. implored his teammates that they need to take care of business this time of the year, with March and postseason play right around the corner. The fourth-ranked Bruins wasted no time doing just that Saturday against an overmatched and overwhelmed California team in front of a sold-out Pauley Pavilion crowd of 13,659 fans. Jaquez Jr. finished with a game-high 20 points and UCLA raced out to a 23-point halftime lead en route to a 78-43 victory. The Bruins (23-4, 14-2 Pac-12) clinched a first-round bye in the conference tournament with the victory. The Golden Bears (3-24, 2-14 Pac-12) dropped to 0-10 on the road this season, adding to UCLA’s 23-game home winning streak. Cal shot just 22% (11 of 50) from the field.



Turning point of the game

UCLA’s first possession pretty much said it all. Cal allowed three offensive rebounds before Jaquez Jr. followed his own miss to put back the game’s opening basket. The Golden Bears then proceeded to turn it over on careless, back-to-back miscues before ever attempting a shot. Before the first five minutes were completed, the Bruins were up 12-0 after consecutive 3-pointers from Tyger Campbell and Jaylen Clark. After missing its first seven shots, Cal got on the board on a Joel Brown layup at the 13:57 mark. The Bruins continued to pour it on, stretching the lead to 15 by the midway point of the half and taking a 38-15 lead into the halftime break. The Golden Bears were just 5 of 27 from the field in the half.





Bruins standout on offense

While Jaquez Jr. once again led the way in the scoring column, the contest was a nice bounce-back performance for Bailey. The 6-foot-5 freshman was scoreless and played just four second-half minutes in the win over Stanford. Against Cal, he made an impact in a number of areas. Bailey scored 16 points on 7-of-12 shooting to go with nine rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks in 31 minutes. He was the last starter to exit the blowout, giving him an extended run with the second unit to continue what was a strong second half. Honorable mention goes to Campbell for directing the offense with ease, collecting five assists while turning the ball over just once. He also was part of the second-half benching and responded accordingly. The point guard was particularly in a nice rhythm with freshman big man Adem Bona (see: below).



Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7wnZmP8J2ZnfCdmZbwnZmpJiMzOTvwnZmoIPCdmLzwnZmi8J2ZlvCd mafwnZmeLjxicj48YnI+8J+TujogPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9QYWMxMk5ldHdvcms/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFBhYzEy TmV0d29yazwvYT48YnI+8J+SuzogPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0U2 b0daeU1Cb1kiPmh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9FNm9HWnlNQm9ZPC9hPjxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9Hb0JydWlucz9zcmM9aGFz aCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0dvQnJ1aW5zPC9hPiA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vOHA3Vmw1NHZ2ZiI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29t LzhwN1ZsNTR2dmY8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgVUNMQSBNZW7igJlzIEJhc2tl dGJhbGwgKEBVQ0xBTUJCKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L1VDTEFNQkIvc3RhdHVzLzE2MjcxNzEyNTcyMTIwODgzMjI/cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+RmVicnVhcnkgMTksIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3Rl Pgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVy LmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cjwv ZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Bruins standout on defense

If you’re a big believer in the plus/minus category, Bona was particularly impressive in his 23 minutes. He finished plus-40 to lead all players and amassed three blocks and a steal on the defensive end. Bona was a ball magnet and his defense helped the Bruins own a 19-9 edge in points off turnovers and 18-2 edge in fast break points.



UCLA play of the game

In the first half, Campbell rewarded Bona for streaking down the floor with an outlet pass for an easy dunk. Then, the two hooked up again on the Bruins’ next trip with an alley-oop to make it 23-6 with 8:30 left until halftime.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5DYW1wYmVsbCDinqHvuI8gQm9uYSDwn5SoPGJyPjxicj7wn5O6OiA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1BhYzEyTmV0d29yaz9yZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AUGFjMTJOZXR3b3JrPC9hPjxicj7wn5K7OiA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vRTZvR1p5TUJvWSI+aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNv L0U2b0daeU1Cb1k8L2E+PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9o YXNodGFnL0dvQnJ1aW5zP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij4jR29CcnVpbnM8L2E+IHwgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS90eWdlcmNhbXBiZWxsMTU/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QHR5 Z2VyY2FtcGJlbGwxNTwvYT4gfCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL2FkZW1ib25hP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBhZGVtYm9uYTwv YT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvLzBzNGpYdDZpY28iPnBpYy50d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS8wczRqWHQ2aWNvPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFVDTEEgTWVu4oCZ cyBCYXNrZXRiYWxsIChAVUNMQU1CQikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9VQ0xBTUJCL3N0YXR1cy8xNjI3MTU2NTg4OTEzMTE5MjMzP3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkZlYnJ1YXJ5IDE5LCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxv Y2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0u dHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2Ny aXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Campbell and Bona then made it a trifecta early in the second half.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UcnlpbmcgdGhpcyBvbmUgb3V0IGF0IHRoZSBvdGhlciBlbmQgLi4u IHN0aWxsIHdvcmtzIOKYke+4jzxicj48YnI+8J+TujogPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9QYWMxMk5ldHdvcms/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI+QFBhYzEyTmV0d29yazwvYT48YnI+8J+SuzogPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90LmNvL0U2b0daeU1Cb1kiPmh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9FNm9HWnlNQm9Z PC9hPjxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9Hb0Jy dWlucz9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0dvQnJ1 aW5zPC9hPiB8IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vdHlnZXJj YW1wYmVsbDE1P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkB0eWdlcmNhbXBiZWxs MTU8L2E+IHwgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9hZGVtYm9u YT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AYWRlbWJvbmE8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9uUFdRenp6V0hlIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vblBX UXp6eldIZTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBVQ0xBIE1lbuKAmXMgQmFza2V0YmFs bCAoQFVDTEFNQkIpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vVUNM QU1CQi9zdGF0dXMvMTYyNzE2NzY3OTcyNjY1MzQ0MD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij5GZWJydWFyeSAxOSwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+Cjxz Y3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29t L3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+ CjwvZGl2PgoK

Why UCLA won

Well, for starters, the opponent never posed a threat. The contest played out like one of the Bruins’ early nonconference victories after producing a double-digit lead in a blink of an eye and never letting up. It was a good response after sleepwalking through most of the win over the Cardinal. The comfortable victory also allowed Dylan Andrews, Will McClendon and Mac Etienne to all log double-digit minutes off the bench. Andrews had six points, while McClendon was active with four points, five rebounds, two assists and a pair of steals.



UCLA stats

Starting five PG Tyger Campbell: 7 pts on 3/7 shooting (1/4 3-ptrs), 2 rebs, 5 asst, 1 stl G Amari Bailey: 16 pts on 7/12 shooting (1/2 3-ptrs), 9 rebs, 3 asst, 2 stls, 2 blks G Jaylen Clark: 13 pts on 5/9 shooting (1/3 3-ptrs), 5 rebs, 3 asst, 1 stl, 1 blk G/F Jaime Jaquez Jr.: 20 pts on 6/11 shooting (2/5 3-ptrs), 8 rebs, 2 asst, 1 stl F/C Adem Bona: 6 pts on 3/4 shooting, 4 rebs, 1 asst, 3 blks, 1 stl

Bench G David Singleton: 5 pts on 2/3 shooting (1/2 3-ptrs), 1 reb, 1 asst G Will McClendon: 4 pts on 1/3 shooting (0/1 3-ptrs), 5 rebs, 2 asst, 2 stls F Mac Etienne: 0 pts on 0/2 shooting, 6 rebs, 1 asst G Dylan Andrews: 6 pts on 3/6 shooting (0/2 3-ptrs), 1 asst G Russell Stong: 1 pt on 0/1 shooting (0/1 3-ptrs, 1/2 FTs) F Logan Cremonesi: No stats G/F Abramo Canka: DNP (illness) G Jack Seidler: DNP (coach’s decision) F/C Kenneth Nwuba: (DNP groin, day to day) F Evan Manjikian: DNP (inactive, right arm)



Postgame press conference