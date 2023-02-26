The UCLA men’s basketball team entered the week with thoughts of clinching at least a share of the Pac-12 Conference title and Thursday’s win at Utah kept the Bruins on track to do just that.

Three days later, and after some help in stunning fashion from Arizona State, fourth-ranked UCLA now has the chance to win the league outright before heading back to Westwood.

The Bruins will face Colorado on Sunday in search of putting an exclamation point on the program’s first Pac-12 regular-season title since 2013 and the first in four years under head coach Mick Cronin.

Tip-off in Boulder, Colo., is scheduled for 1 p.m. PT and will air on CBS.

UCLA (24-4, 15-2 Pac-12) clinched a share of the title Saturday after the visiting Sun Devils sank rival No. 7 Arizona, 89-88, on Desmond Cambridge Jr.‘s shot a few steps beyond halfcourt as time expired.

It is the Bruins’ 32nd regular-season conference title in program history.

A win over the host Buffaloes (15-14, 7-11 Pac-12) would also clinch the No. 1 seed for UCLA in next month’s Pac-12 tournament.

“We’ve worked hard,” Cronin said. “I told the guys all week: Look guys, this is not the time to take the foot off the gas.”

The Bruins, who have won seven games in a row, have been spearheaded by the play of Pac-12 player of the year candidate Jaime Jaquez Jr. Over the last four games, the senior forward is averaging 23.5 points and 9.5 rebounds while shooting 50.8% from the field and 46.7% from the 3-point line. He has scored 20 or more points in each contest.

“Just a lot of hard work,” Jaquez Jr. said of his torrid stretch. “Just preparing myself to be in these situations, knowing that this is a long stretch and my team needs me to sometimes just go out there and score and make plays.”

In Thursday’s 78-71 win at Utah, Jaquez Jr. scored a team-high 23 points — including three baskets and an assist in a four-minute span down the stretch to hold off the Utes.

The Bruins led by as many as 16 in the second half before a furious Utah rally made it a three-point game with 5:11 to play. Jaquez Jr. and fellow senior Tyger Campbell, who scored 18 points, connected on back-to-back 3s to restore the double-digit advantage with 1:03 to play.

“Because of our seniors, we have a chance to do something real special,” Cronin said.

“Jaime is a big-time player. We’re talking about a guy who is an All-American.”

There’s still work to be done, in Cronin’s eyes, for a team with goals far beyond conference championships and a possible No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament.

The work begins with re-focusing for a Colorado team that has lost three of its last four, including an 84-65 home loss Thursday to USC.

The Bruins defeated the Buffaloes 68-54 in the first meeting in January in a contest most remembered for an 0-of-15 start from beyond the arc and a late 24-3 flurry to erase a nine-point deficit in the second half.

“If we lose now, it needs to be because somebody played great to beat us,” Cronin said. “We don’t need to come out, lay an egg and not be ready and look past anybody.”

Jaquez and Co. seem to have received the message loud and clear.

“We came into this road trip understanding that we’ve got two important games that we really need to win,” Jaquez Jr. said. “We didn’t work this hard to get this record for nothing. I know the guys all have the mentality that we’re not going to throw this all away.”