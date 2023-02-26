It wasn’t pretty and it was far from an easy coronation, as the first day as Pac-12 Conference regular-season champion was a struggle for UCLA from the opening minutes Sunday in Boulder, Colo. Like champions do, though, the Bruins found a way. One day after earning a share of the crown, fourth-ranked UCLA defeated Colorado 60-56 in a back-and-forth, second-half affair to win the league outright. The Bruins (25-4, 16-2 Pac-12 Conference) also secured the No. 1 seed in the conference tournament. Jaime Jaquez Jr. led the way with 17 points, snapping a string of four consecutive 20-point games. Tyger Campbell added 14 points and Amari Bailey chipped in nine of his 11 in the second half. The Buffaloes (15-15, 7-12 Pac-12) were paced by K.J. Simpson’s 14 points, while Luke O’Brien and Tristan Da Silva added 13 apiece. UCLA will wrap up the regular season next week against the Arizona schools at Pauley Pavilion.

Turning point of the game

After making the game’s first basket, UCLA went scoreless for more than six minutes while struggling to take care of the ball and fell into an early 11-2 hole. The Bruins, who trailed by as many as 10 in the half, cut into the Buffaloes’ lead despite continuing to struggle on offense. The UCLA defense turned the tables, holding Colorado scoreless for nearly five minutes to pull within 23-21 after Adem Bona’s putback dunk with 3:17 left. In the closing seconds, Campbell found Jaylen Clark on a lob for a layup before the buzzer to send UCLA into the half down 30-28.

The Bruins opened the second half with seven consecutive points capped by a Campbell 3 in transition to take their first lead since the opening minute. UCLA, leading 40-37, put Colorado in the bonus with 11:48 to play and had four players saddled with three fouls apiece. O’Brien tied the game 42-42 on a corner 3 and Da Silva put the Buffs back in front 45-44 with a 3 of his own with 8:13 to play. That started a string of six lead changes capped by a Jaquez Jr. free throw for a 54-53 advantage with 2:17 left. Campbell tacked on a contested mid-range jump shot to extend the lead to three. Trailing 56-54, Simpson’s layup was blocked by Bona and Campbell gathered and fed Bailey for the clinching breakaway dunk with 16 seconds left.

Bruins standout on offense

It was another tough contest in the halfcourt, as UCLA shot just 40.7% and was 1 of 14 beyond the arc. As they’ve done all season, the Bruins turned to Jaquez Jr. for tough baskets to stop scoring droughts.

Bruins standout on defense

The ending encapsulated why the Bruins need Bona on the floor and away from foul trouble. With four fouls, the 6-foot-10 freshman swatted the second of his two blocks while coming over as a help defender. Bona also added a steal in his 28 minutes.

UCLA play of the game

Without question, it’s the game-saving Bona block that led to Bailey’s dunk in the closing seconds.

Why UCLA won

Head coach Mick Cronin has said it over and over again: When the shots aren’t falling, the defense can’t disappear along with it. The early first-half deficit was slowly cut down by putting Colorado in its own funk and turning a double-digit margin into a manageable one before halftime. The Bruins were also 15 of 22 from the free-throw line. While not a spectacular percentage, the easy opportunities made up for a tough afternoon from the field. After turning the ball over six times in the first half, the Bruins had just three more the rest of the way.

UCLA stats