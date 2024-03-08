The final Pac-12 regular-season installment of the storied UCLA-Arizona rivalry produced anything but the typical classic between the programs Thursday night.

For the Bruins' part, it was downright forgettable, hearing resounding "U of A" chants throughout the contest from the sprinkle of red in the mostly blue-and-white-clad stands at Pauley Pavilion.

The fifth-ranked Wildcats used a late first-half push to spark an 88-65 runaway victory, clinch the Pac-12 regular-season title and extend UCLA's losing streak to five games.

Bruins head coach Mick Cronin could only state the obvious, even displaying some mind-reading with reporters after the game.

“I feel like you, you don’t even know what to ask, right? I know you don’t. Look, they’re just better than us,” Cronin said.

The Bruins (14-16, 9-10 Pac-12) shot just 39% (23 of 59) and trailed by as many as 28 late in the game.

First-place Arizona (24-6, 15-4 Pac-12) connected on 51.9% (28 of 54) of its shots, including 9 of 23 3-pointers. Freshman KJ Lewis scored 18 points off the bench to pace five double-digit scorers.

“The truth of it is, for us, we’ve got no chance at matching their firepower,” Cronin said.

The Wildcats swept the final regular-season series and wrapped up the program's 30th conference championship.

Dating back to the 1944-45 season, Arizona or UCLA have won at least a share of 49 regular-season conference titles — including 13 consecutive seasons from 1985-86 to 1997-98. The Bruins won their 32nd regular-season league title last season.