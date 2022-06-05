OKLAHOMA CITY – Sunday was another game for UCLA in the loser’s bracket with Kelly Inouye-Perez’s squad facing Florida (49-19) for the right to advance in the Women’s College World Series. The Bruins were able to jump to a 4-0 in the fourth and never looked back in an 8-0 run-rule victory over the Gators.

Leading the way in the circle for UCLA (50-9) was pitcher Holly Azevedo, who was making her first start in the WCWS during her five-year career with the program. With her team’s back up against the wall, Azevedo delivered with a complete-game shutout on 88 pitches while giving up just two hits.

She was able to get 10 ground ball outs relying on the defense while totaling just two strikeouts throughout the game.

“It was really incredible, honestly. I couldn't do it without the people behind me,” Azevedo said. “Our defense was really, really on point today, and obviously we had a really good outing with offense. So super blessed, and it was a really cool win.”