Shortly after dispatching Utah in a dominant 68-49 victory Thursday, UCLA point guard Tyger Campbell and teammate Jaime Jaquez Jr. downplayed the No. 7-ranked Bruins’ 12-game winning streak.

Campbell resorted to an all-too-familiar sports cliché for his simple response when asked about a streak that started Nov. 23.

“We’re just taking it one game at a time,” Campbell said.

A win Saturday against Colorado would match both last season’s 16-2 start and the 2016-17 team’s 13-game run. Tip-off is scheduled for 5 p.m. at Pauley Pavilion.

The Bruins last won 14 consecutive games from February to March in 2008, a season that culminated in a third consecutive Final Four appearance. With Final Four experience of its own on the current team, UCLA (15-2, 6-0 Pac-12 Conference) is simply trying not to get too far ahead of itself at a time when the long season can lull even the best of teams into a hiccup or two.

The Bruins, to head coach Mick Cronin’s liking, have their defense to thank for avoiding letdowns. During the run, opponents are averaging 57.3 points while shooting just 28.6% on 3-pointers.