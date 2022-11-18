Who : No. 8 UCLA (last game: 86-56 win over Norfolk State) vs. No. 19 Illinois

UCLA head coach Mick Cronin knows that each college basketball season there will be early-season upsets, some even involving Power 5 teams losing on their home floor in “buy games” against mid-major schools that leave with a sizable check along with the shocking victory.

Already in the Pac-12 Conference, 12 of the 14 losses have come against mid-major opponents. Only UCLA, Arizona and Oregon State — all are undefeated — have avoided such losses through Thursday’s games.

“When you have a really young team and you’re redefining roles and you’re searching for who your scorer is going to be, so-called buy games are the danger zone,” Cronin said.

The Bruins (3-0) have navigated their way with a roster that has eight freshmen and returned just five contributors from last season’s Sweet 16 run.

In the three wins over Sacramento State, Long Beach State and Norfolk State, UCLA has led by an average of 14 points at halftime and no opponent has trimmed the deficit to single digits in the second half. In fact, the Bruins have outscored opponents in all six halves.

A big reason for that is a defense that is allowing just 18.9 percent (10 of 53) on 3-pointers.

“When you have veteran guys in the locker room like we have that understand in those games, if you don’t come out ready and give up a bunch of threes, you can get beat,” Cronin said.

Now, the Bruins are set for their first test of the season starting Friday in the multi-team Continental Tire Main Event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. UCLA is guaranteed to play a pair of top-25 teams, first No. 19 Illinois (3-0) and then either No. 5 Baylor (3-0) or No. 16 Virginia (2-0) on Sunday.

The Fighting Illini, who have won the Big Ten championship (one regular season, one tournament title) the last two years, return a much different team that had to replace all five starters. In all, Illinois has eight newcomers including three transfers from Power 5 schools.

Among them is Texas Tech transfer guard Terrence Shannon Jr., who is averaging 22.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists. In all, Illinois has four double-digit scorers.

“They have a lot of new pieces, even moreso than we do,” Cronin said. “This is going to be a tough game. Whenever you play his teams they play hard.”

To this point, five freshmen headlined by starters Amari Bailey and Adem Bona have been in Cronin’s regular rotation. However, with the Bruins playing away from Pauley Pavilion and on a neutral court for the first time this season, Cronin said these are the types of games where rotations and minutes may get shortened.

“Everybody wants to win and then you want to improve,” Cronin said. “These games matter. If you win and can continue to win, then they matter to help you come NCAA tournament time.”

Bona said he is excited about the challenge of playing ranked opponents for the first time in his collegiate career.

“I’m pumped,” Bona said. “Playing big teams for the first time, it’s really exciting. I’m looking forward to the games.”