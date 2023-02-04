Two nights ago, UCLA head coach Mick Cronin called out his senior leaders for being careless with the ball in a nine-point win over Washington. Bruins forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. had an immediate response Saturday at Pauley Pavilion. Jaquez Jr. finished with 24 points and a career-high 15 rebounds, leading a strong performance after halftime in ninth-ranked UCLA’s 76-52 win over Washington State. The second halves had been particularly inconsistent of late for the Bruins (19-4, 10-2 Pac-12 Conference), who led by as many as 25 after owning a 35-26 advantage at the break. UCLA improved to 13-0 at home After a fast start, the Cougars (10-15, 5-9 Pac-12) shot just 22.6% (7 of 31) in the second half and never posed a threat. Junior guard TJ Bamba had 19 points to pace Wazzu. UCLA, which remained atop the Pac-12 standings, will travel to the Oregon schools starting Thursday.

Turning point of the game

The teams combined to score 24 points over the first five minutes and for most of the first half it looked like it would be another battle reminiscent of the Bruins’ one-point victory over the Cougars earlier this season. Instead, UCLA turned a two-point advantage into a 30-20 lead in just over two minutes. Wazzu came back with five quick points, including Andrej Jakimovski’s second-chance layup at the 3:29 mark. The Bruins answered with a Jaquez Jr. 3-pointer and an Adem Bona dunk to restore the double-digit advantage. The second half was all UCLA, which had just four turnovers after halftime and rolled.

Bruins standout on offense

Jaquez Jr. was 9 of 17 from the field, scoring from all over the floor. Five of his rebounds also came on the offensive end. More importantly, to Cronin, he had just one turnover after making four unforced miscues two nights ago.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGUgdmV0ZXJhbiBjb25uZWN0aW9uIG9uIGRpc3BsYXkg8J+ZjOKe oe+4j/CfkqU8YnI+PGJyPvCfk7o6IFBhYy0xMiBOZXR3b3JrPGJyPvCfkrs6 IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9GNFJESWZGbHNiIj5odHRwczovL3Qu Y28vRjRSRElmRmxzYjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9oYXNodGFnL0dvQnJ1aW5zP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij4jR29CcnVpbnM8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9x UURMbEhXdXR6Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vcVFETGxIV3V0ejwvYT48L3A+ Jm1kYXNoOyBVQ0xBIE1lbuKAmXMgQmFza2V0YmFsbCAoQFVDTEFNQkIpIDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vVUNMQU1CQi9zdGF0dXMvMTYy MjAyNTI2MDc4NTg3Mjg5Nj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5GZWJydWFy eSA1LCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9 Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hh cnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BIHRoaXJkIGZvciBKYWltZSBmcm9tIHRoZSBjb3JuZXIhIPCfkYw8 YnI+PGJyPvCfk7o6IFBhYy0xMiBOZXR3b3JrPGJyPvCfkrs6IDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9GNFJESWZGbHNiIj5odHRwczovL3QuY28vRjRSRElm RmxzYjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFn L0dvQnJ1aW5zP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4j R29CcnVpbnM8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9qTWZLV0dZU001 Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vak1mS1dHWVNNNTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBV Q0xBIE1lbuKAmXMgQmFza2V0YmFsbCAoQFVDTEFNQkIpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vVUNMQU1CQi9zdGF0dXMvMTYyMjA0MTM1NTYw OTU3NTQyNj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5GZWJydWFyeSA1LCAyMDIz PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8v cGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRm LTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7wnZi98J2Zp/CdmarwnZme8J2Zo/Cdmagg8J2ZpPCdmaMg8J2ZqfCd mZ3wnZmaIPCdmL3wnZmn8J2ZmvCdmZbwnZmgIPCfkqU8YnI+PGJyPvCfk7o6 IFBhYy0xMiBOZXR3b3JrPGJyPvCfkrs6IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5j by9GNFJESWZGbHNiIj5odHRwczovL3QuY28vRjRSRElmRmxzYjwvYT4gPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0dvQnJ1aW5zP3Ny Yz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jR29CcnVpbnM8L2E+ IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby83dWtjend1R3BCIj5waWMudHdpdHRl ci5jb20vN3VrY3p3dUdwQjwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBVQ0xBIE1lbuKAmXMg QmFza2V0YmFsbCAoQFVDTEFNQkIpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vVUNMQU1CQi9zdGF0dXMvMTYyMjA0MzcyNzU3NjU5NjQ4MT9yZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5GZWJydWFyeSA1LCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2tx dW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdp dHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0 Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Bruins standout on defense

Bona’s presence made things difficult for Cougars sophomore Mouhamed Gueye, who had just six points on 3-of-13 shooting to go with four rebounds. Gueye had 18 points and 18 boards in the previous meeting. While he pulled down just three rebounds himself, Bona had three blocks and a pair of steals and stayed out of foul trouble.

UCLA play of the game

The Bruins are at their best in transition, and Jaquez Jr. delivered the quick touch pass back to Tyger Campbell for the early first-half layup.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGUgMi1vbi0xIGV4ZWN1dGVkIHRvIHBlcmZlY3Rpb24g8J+knzxi cj48YnI+8J+TujogUGFjLTEyIE5ldHdvcms8YnI+8J+SuzogPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0Y0UkRJZkZsc2IiPmh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9GNFJESWZG bHNiPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcv R29CcnVpbnM/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNH b0JydWluczwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL3FFNWpMbHFhOTki PnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9xRTVqTGxxYTk5PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFVD TEEgTWVu4oCZcyBCYXNrZXRiYWxsIChAVUNMQU1CQikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9VQ0xBTUJCL3N0YXR1cy8xNjIyMDI2ODAwNTUy NjI0MTI4P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkZlYnJ1YXJ5IDUsIDIwMjM8 L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9w bGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYt OCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Why UCLA won

Simply put, the Bruins played two halves and never let up. UCLA’s outside shooting, which has been inconsistent for the past month, had a strong showing. Four different Bruins had at least a pair of 3-pointers, including three from Jaquez Jr., and the team finished 9 of 22 beyond the arc. The UCLA bench, which hasn’t been the biggest source of production — partly because David Singleton moved into the starting lineup for a month — outscored Wazzu 17-0. Singleton had eight points and Dylan Andrews had four points, three rebounds and three assists in 14 minutes. Andrews played extended minutes while fellow reserve guard Will McClendon missed a second consecutive game with an illness.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5NdXN0IGJlIGNvb2wgdG8gcm9sbCBvdXQgb2YgYmVkIGFuZCBzaG9v dCBsaWtlIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vZGF2ZXNpbmds ZXRvbjM0P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBkYXZlc2luZ2xldG9uMzQ8 L2E+IDxicj48YnI+8J+TujogUGFjLTEyIE5ldHdvcms8YnI+8J+SuzogPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0Y0UkRJZkZsc2IiPmh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9G NFJESWZGbHNiPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hh c2h0YWcvR29CcnVpbnM/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPiNHb0JydWluczwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2hOeXZI c1JqYkgiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oTnl2SHNSamJIPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRh c2g7IFVDTEEgTWVu4oCZcyBCYXNrZXRiYWxsIChAVUNMQU1CQikgPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9VQ0xBTUJCL3N0YXR1cy8xNjIyMDQ4 NTQ0ODczMTQ0MzIxP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkZlYnJ1YXJ5IDUs IDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0 cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0 PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

UCLA stats