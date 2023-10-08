Around this time last year, any scenario that would have required the UCLA defense to stop one final drive and protect an eight-point lead with less than 5 minutes left against a top-10 offense would have been met with stomach-churning anxiety and a flurry of prayers to the deity of choice.

Heck, asking the Bruins to hold onto a 1-point advantage with 34 seconds left in last December’s Sun Bowl loss to Pittsburgh was too much to ask.

Those days are long gone in first-time coordinator D’Anton Lynn’s defense, as UCLA proved Saturday that the first quarter of the season against lesser and, in Utah’s case, notably shorthanded competition was no fluke.

Washington State’s Cam Ward, a top-10 nationally ranked quarterback in a handful of statistical categories coming in, was harassed into his first two interceptions of the year and, in all, the Cougars coughed the ball up four times to a relentless Bruins pass rush and improved secondary.

“Coach Lynn, he just brings a whole engine energy to this team, to this defense,” UCLA safety Alex Johnson, who had one of the two interceptions, said. “He also lets us be free like within our positions, within our groups. We're always able to ask questions or give feedback, give comments. So that open communication has allowed us to play more freely. I think that's been shown on Saturdays.”