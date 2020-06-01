News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-01 11:34:37 -0500') }} football Edit

NorCal OL Intrigued By UCLA Offer

The Bruins hope to strengthen their OL with the signature of Noah Pulealii
The Bruins hope to strengthen their OL with the signature of Noah Pulealii (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)
Alec Simpson Recruiting Analyst
BruinBlitz.com

UCLA offered three-star offensive guard Noah Pulealii (6-4, 310lbs.) Thursday night out of Salinas (Calif.) Palmas. The dominating lineman was undoubtedly intrigued by the offer the Bruins extended...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}