BruinBlitz.com

Notes On UCLA's Pro Day
UCLA had their pro day, and Bruin players who have finished their football playing on the collegiate level are now looking point blank at their dream they have carried since they first laced up the...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news