Mark Schroller committed to UCLA two weeks ago after stopping by Westwood to watch his future team work during spring practice. He returned over the weekend for his official visit giving him an opportunity to spend time with his future coaches and teammates.

The Mission Viejo standout offensive lineman is a UCLA legacy with both of his parents being alums of the school, so his latest trip was less about learning what there is to know about the past and more about learning what the future will hold for him with the Bruins.

"This visit was more about getting to know the players that will be my teammates in the future," he said. "In addition, it was an important way to learn more about the coaches and their personalities."

Schroller was one of several official visitors on campus with the Bruins over the weekend as the team once again focuses its attention back on high school recruiting now that spring ball is over.

UCLA wrapped up its spring schedule Friday meaning more time for Chip Kelly and his staff to give the recruits attention during their multi-day stay in Westwood.

For Schroller, that meant meeting with the staff on a more personal level than some of his previous trips.