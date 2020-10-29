BruinBlitz - PAC-12 Announces Weekly Pairings For Men's Hoops Games

PAC-12 ANNOUNCES WEEKLY PAIRINGS FOR MEN’S BASKETBALL GAMES

Bruins scheduled to open Pac-12 plays California in Los Angeles on Dec. 6

SAN FRANCISCO – The Pac-12 Conference has announced weekly matchups and site designations for the league’s inaugural 20-game men’s basketball schedule in 2020-21.

In addition, several previously announced December game dates have been adjusted to allow for flexibility in non-conference scheduling.

The conference’s schedule announcement reflects the games being played each week and the home/away designation. The specific dates of each game within a week have not been determined. That information will be released after the televised selections are approved in November.

The conference received approval to move to a 20-game format in May 2019 and announced original dates for the additional two games in December 2019. However, due to the NCAA’s shift in season start date to Nov. 25, programs were allowed to reach mutually agreeable dates for the previously scheduled league games.=

UCLA will open its Pac-12 schedule with a home game against California on Dec. 6 and will play at Oregon on Dec. 23. The remaining 18 league contests will begin the week of Dec. 30-Jan. 3, with the Bruins hosting Colorado and Utah in Pauley Pavilion, presented by Wescom.

The following week, UCLA will play at Arizona and Arizona State (week of Jan. 6-10). The Bruins will return home to face Washington and Washington State the week of Jan. 13-17.

UCLA will close the month of January with a pair of road games at California and Stanford (Jan. 20-24) before hosting Oregon and Oregon State (Jan. 27-31).

The Bruins’ schedule continues in February with a matchup at USC between Feb. 3-7. The following week, UCLA will play at Washington and Washington State (week of Feb. 10-14). The Bruins will host Arizona and Arizona State in Pauley the next week (Feb. 17-21).

UCLA’s final road trip will take place the week of Feb. 24-28, with matchups at Colorado and Utah. The Bruins’ regular-season finale will be against USC in Pauley Pavilion on either March 6 or March 7.

All men’s basketball competitions will be conducted in accordance with the Pac-12 COVID-19 Medical Advisory Committee health and safety recommendations and guidelines, as previously announced on September 24. The weekly matchups have been designed to allow for flexibility should a need arise for rescheduled contests.

Similar to previous basketball seasons, not every Pac-12 team will play at all 11 conference opponents. This season, UCLA will not host Stanford and the Bruins will not play at Oregon State.

The complete Pac-12 schedule will be finalized at a later date.

The 2021 Pac-12 Men’s Basketball Tournament is scheduled to take place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas from March 10-13.

UCLA’s Pac-12 Conference Alignment – At a Glance

UCLA’s Game 1: California at UCLA, on Dec. 6

UCLA’s Game 2: UCLA at Oregon, on Dec. 23

Week of Dec. 30-Jan. 3: Colorado and Utah (at UCLA)

Week of Jan. 6-10: at Arizona and Arizona State

Week of Jan. 13-17: Washington and Washington State (at UCLA)

Week of Jan. 20-24: at California and Stanford

Week of Jan. 27-31: Oregon and Oregon State (at UCLA)

Week of Feb. 3-7: UCLA at USC

Week of Feb. 10-14: at Washington and Washington State

Week of Feb. 17-21: Arizona and Arizona State (at UCLA)

Week of Feb. 24-28: at Colorado and Utah

Week of March 6-7: USC at UCLA