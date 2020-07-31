BruinBlitz - Pac-12 Football Ready For 2020





Pac-12 Announces Football Schedule, Fall Sports Plans

Fall sports to begin no earlier than Sept. 25.

Pac-12 Release

UCLA Football Release

The Pac-12 CEO Group today approved the 2020 Conference-only fall schedule for football, which features a 10-game slate and number of features designed to provide maximum flexibility. Additionally, the CEO Group approved competition start dates and preseason practice policies for Conference-only seasons for men’s & women’s soccer, women’s volleyball, and men’s & women’s cross country. Practice policies and competition in all cases are subject to the approval of public health authorities and medical advice.

Return-to-competition plans for each of these sports were determined following extensive consultation with the Pac-12’s Medical Advisory Committee, with the health and safety of the student-athletes and those connected to Pac-12 sports as the number one priority. The Conference is prepared to adjust plans if the health situation changes. In addition, the Conference previously announced that Pac-12 student-athletes who choose not to participate in intercollegiate athletics during the coming academic year because of safety concerns about COVID-19 will continue to have their scholarships honored by their university and will remain in good standing with their team.

The football season will commence on Saturday, Sept. 26, with the flexibility if necessary, to commence on a later date if the situation warrants. UCLA is scheduled to open its 10-game slate at home against USC and conclude with a Friday, Dec. 4 road game at California. Each Conference team will have five home and five road games. Games that are unable to be played on their scheduled date can be made up in their bye weeks or in Week 12 (Dec. 12), with the now home-hosted Pac-12 Football Championship Game, presented by 76®, slated for December 18 or 19.

Conference football programs are permitted to begin the expanded phase of the NCAA summer access model – consisting of eight hours of strength and conditioning, six hours of film and six hours of walk-throughs per week – on Aug. 3, and are permitted to begin fall preseason camp on Aug. 17.

The Pac-12 CEO Group also approved Conference-only scheduling plans for men’s & women’s soccer, women’s volleyball, and men’s & women’s cross country, with competition to start no earlier than the weekend of Sept. 26. The first permissible date of practice for these Conference-sponsored sports will be Aug. 15. UCLA will not begin practices for these sports prior to Aug. 22, pending applicable health guidelines. In all cases, the Conference-only schedules to be developed will be designed to support health and safety, and maximize flexibility. All fall Olympic sports programs will be limited to 20 hours of Countable Athletically-Related Activity (CARA) each week between the time they begin practice and their first contest.

While the above-referenced dates are permissible, UCLA Athletics will continue to work with and heed the advice of public health officials and campus leadership as we prioritize the health and safety of our student-athletes before resuming team practice and walk-through activities.

Still, based on the Conference decision to permit practices to begin on Aug. 15 for fall Olympic sports, UCLA Athletics has revised the order in which student-athlete groups will be welcomed back to campus, as follows:

· Group 1: Fall Olympic sport student-athletes who live locally and football student-athletes

· Group 2: Remaining Fall Olympic sport student-athletes to be followed by basketball student-athletes

· Group 3: Winter and Spring Olympic sport student-athletes who live locally

· Group 4: All remaining student-athletes

This revised order will allow for remaining fall Olympic sport student-athletes to return to campus and enter Phase One of the Return to Training Plan on a voluntary basis beginning Monday, Aug. 10.

2020 UCLA FOOTBALL SCHEDULE Sept. 26 – USC Oct. 3 – at Oregon State Oct. 10 – Washington State Oct. 16 (Friday) – Utah Oct. 24 – at Arizona State Nov. 7 - Stanford Nov. 14 – at Colorado Nov. 21 – at Washington Nov. 28 – Arizona Dec. 4 (Friday) – at California