Similar to any Most Valuable Player argument in pro sports, just about any tight conference player of the year race on the collegiate level comes down to one question that is up to the eye of the beholder.

Does the honor go to the player having the best season by sheer numbers, or does the definition of valuable amount to what a team would look like without his production?

That’s essentially what the Pac-12 Conference’s men’s basketball player of the year race this season may come down to after UCLA senior forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Arizona junior forward Azuolas Tubelis meet Saturday in the regular-season finale at Pauley Pavilion.

Both players are among 15 players in the running for the Oscar Robertson Trophy given annually by the U.S. Basketball Writers Association to the nation’s most outstanding player. The two are the only players from the Pac-12 on the late-season watch list for the national honor.

So, in other words, there are no other viable candidates for the Pac-12 honor, which will be voted on by the league’s coaches and announced early next week prior to the conference tournament. The Associated Press also will vote on its own Pac-12 player of the year, but the coaches’ vote is considered the official award from the conference itself.

Both players made strong statements Thursday in leading their respective teams to victory.