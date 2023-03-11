UCLA and Arizona, the top two seeds in the Pac-12 Conference men’s basketball tournament, have plenty of history just in the storied rivalry’s regular-season meetings over the past 30-plus seasons.

Now, they will meet for the conference tournament championship for the second straight season Saturday and for the fourth time in the history of the event.

Tip-off at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. PT and will air on ESPN.

The Bruins (29-4) are 1-2 in those previous title game meetings, including an 84-76 loss to the Wildcats last season. The teams split the regular-season series this season.

“It’s obviously a good feeling, but we’re not satisfied,” UCLA fifth-year senior David Singleton said of returning to the title game.

Shorthanded UCLA, which has won 12 games in a row, has not looked like a team licking its wounds going into the contest.

The Bruins, already without Pac-12 defensive player Jaylen Clark, lost league freshman of the year and fellow all-defensive team selection Adem Bona to a left shoulder injury early in the second half of Friday’s semifinal win over No. 4-seeded Oregon.

UCLA rallied behind point guard Tyger Campbell, who scored 16 of his career-high 28 points after Bona left the game at the 16:16 mark, and outscored the Ducks by 17 after halftime to advance with a 75-56 victory.

The Bruins also received a boost off the bench from senior forward/center Kenneth Nwuba, who recorded two blocked shots while playing through a hip injury that kept him out of Thursday’s quarterfinal win over Colorado.

“Yeah, not a shock,” Bruins head coach Mick Cronin said. “It's why guys have got scholarships.

“In basketball you get to put somebody else in. It's a heck of a deal. You still get to play five on five. So people say, you don't have this guy or that guy. I mean, it would be different if you didn't have anybody to put in.”

The extent of Bona’s injury is unclear and he is questionable to play.

The Bruins are seeking the program’s fifth conference tournament crown and first since 2014, which was against Arizona. A win would make UCLA the 14th team in conference history to sweep both the regular-season and tournament championships and the first Bruins team to do so since the 2007-08 season.

A victory would also further boost UCLA’s case for a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament when the bracket is unveiled Sunday.

It won’t be the first time Arizona (27-6) will see UCLA at less than full strength. Exactly a week ago, the Bruins lost Clark early in the second half and rallied for an 82-73 win in the regular-season finale at Pauley Pavilion.

The loss put the Wildcats four games behind the Bruins in the final Pac-12 standings.

Arizona has since defeated Stanford and in-state rival Arizona State en route to the title game. The Wildcats used a late 12-2 run to put away the Sun Devils in a 78-59 victory.

Arizona’s first-team all-conference inside duo of Azuolas Tubelis and Oumar Ballo combined for 31 points and 19 rebounds.

The Wildcats have also received a boost of late from Cedric Henderson Jr., who has averaged more than double his regular-season scoring output with 18.5 points while shooting 57% from the field in the tournament.

“Vegas Ced, he’s been awesome,” Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd said.

UCLA will also have to contend with a largely pro-Arizona crowd that considers itself “McKale North” at the annual conference tournament.

In Lloyd’s two seasons, the Wildcats are also 8-0 in Las Vegas — including 7-0 at T-Mobile Arena. Arizona is 5-0 under Lloyd in Pac-12 tournament contests.

“It's going to be great. I'm sure it's going to be two teams that are probably a little bit worn down, probably both facing some injuries, but that's kind of how tournament basketball is in the postseason,” Lloyd said. “So we're coming out and we know it's going to be a great challenge and we look forward to the opportunity to play on the big stage.”

Bruins senior Jaime Jaquez Jr., the Pac-12 player of the Year, would like to cap his career with that elusive team hardware.

“We worked so hard this year,” Jaquez Jr. said. “Even the years in the past, we fell short last year. It would be great to just overcome that and bring home the Pac-12 tournament championship.”