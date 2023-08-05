The eyes of a football viewer through a TV screen typically focus on wherever the ball goes, or the general vicinity. That’s where the camera is pointed, with the occasional replay to show what happened away from the action or the pre-snap. A lot of times, that means marveling at a quarterback’s strong arm, a receiver’s blazing speed, a running back’s shifty moves, a defensive end’s overpowering strength and so on.

When it comes to defensive backs, that often means seeing only the tail end of a play – whether it be in the form of a pass break-up, interception or, when things go wrong, failing to stay with a receiver, cover their assigned space well enough or misread the play all together and blow the coverage.

The life of a defensive back comes with either glory or blame, without much context.

“The majority of the time, it’s not your fault,” former UCLA safety Stephan Blaylock said last December. “Watching TV cut-ups of games, announcers saying, ‘Oh, the safety, the corner, giving up a play.’ But sometimes that might not be us. Even though it might look like it’s us because we’re over there, zone coverages, it’s really deceiving.

“You’ve always got to keep your head up. Things are not what they seem to be. Yeah, people are going to talk.”