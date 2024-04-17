The transfer portal opened on Tuesday and as expected there was a flood of players looking for a new opportunity elsewhere. With that said, there are a lot of rumors about which schools are looking best for many of these top players. Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney has the latest in this Portal Rumor Mill:

Even though he had just one yard on one carry during his one season at Michigan State, more than 20 programs have already reached out to the former three-star speedster from West Hills (Calif.) Chaminade. Late in his recruitment, Barbarin admitted some concern going so far from home as UCLA, Cal, Colorado, Washington State and Nebraska have emerged after the first day as the programs he’s most focused on now.

A three-star receiver from Miami (Fla.) Palmetto, Bohler redshirted during his one season at Indiana but with the receiving depth getting stronger in Bloomington, he decided to hit the transfer portal on Tuesday. Already, Utah, Virginia Tech, Ole Miss, Texas State, Samford and Florida A&M have all reached out.

A high three-star receiver who signed with Auburn and then transferred to Colorado, Dawson is on the move again and the former Lehigh Acres (Fla.) Lehigh standout is mainly hearing from two programs so far. Pitt and Akron are the two programs that have reached out so far but Dawson could be hearing from many more in the coming days.



After short stints at both Alabama and USC, the former four-star defensive back from Alabaster (Ala.) Thompson is back in the portal. According to Rivals national recruiting analyst John Garcia Jr., Auburn, Mississippi State, UCF, Georgia Tech, Boston College, Maryland, Memphis and UAB are involved. His brother, Anquan, a four-star DB in the 2025 class is high on Auburn so that will be one to watch.



A three-star defensive lineman originally from Canada, Konga has decided to leave Rutgers midway through spring practice and has already heard from “so many schools.” Mississippi State, Texas A&M, Louisville, Cincinnati and “a bunch more” are already involved with Konga.



After playing at Arizona State and then Louisville, the former three-star defensive lineman from Long Beach (Calif.) Poly is back in the portal with one final stop planned. The powerful 6-foot-3, 310-pound standout is now planning to be at Oklahoma’s spring game this weekend so the Sooners should be the one to watch.

The former five-star defensive back played two seasons at Texas A&M but is now hitting the transfer portal with Oregon and Florida State as two serious contenders to land the former Ponchatoula, La., standout. But others are now involved as well with Colorado, Ohio State and USC reaching out as well.



The high four-star safety from Lakeland (Fla.) Lake Gibson, who was under five-star consideration, started his career at Florida State but then transferred to Texas A&M and is now back in the portal. His best friend is Utah running back Jaylon Glover so the Utes could be a program to watch here but there’s also some chatter he wants to be close to home and after visiting UCF recently, it will also be high on the list. Georgia Tech and Oregon State have also reached out.

RELATED: Colorado five-star CB Cormani McClain to enter transfer portal As of Tuesday night, Louisville was recruiting McClain the hardest although Georgia and many others have been reaching out for the former five-star cornerback who played one season at Colorado. One source said his phone was “ringing off the hook hour-by-hour” with coaches reaching out for McClain. There’s chatter that the five-star wants to play “where it’s sunny” and in warm weather so getting back somewhere in the Southeast is something to watch.

A three-star receiver from Marietta, Ga., who was getting a little buried on the Indiana receiver depth chart has hit the portal and even though he didn’t put up big stats in Bloomington, a number of programs are already reaching out. Louisville is the main one but Texas State, San Jose State, Miami (Ohio), Georgia State, Western Michigan, Arkansas State and UTEP are all involved.

