The fourth-ranked UCLA men’s basketball team, fresh off securing the outright Pac-12 Conference regular-season title, will host an Arizona State team Thursday that is playing for something the Bruins already have secured.

The Bruins (25-4, 16-2 Pac-12), the top seed in next week’s conference tournament, will be one of four teams with first-round byes. The fourth-place Sun Devils (20-9, 11-7 Pac-12) have a one-game lead over Oregon for the final bye.

More than that, though, ASU also comes into the 6 p.m. tip-off as a team on the bubble for the NCAA Tournament and a win over UCLA, which is 15-0 at home this season and has won 23 consecutive at Pauley Pavilion dating back to last season, would boost those chances dramatically.

“They’re either in or on the bubble of the tournament,” Bruin head coach Mick Cronin said. “They’re in a must-win situation.”