News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2023-03-02 15:10:37 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Preview: Arizona State vs. No. 4 UCLA

Tracy McDannald • BruinBlitz
Staff Writer

Game details

Who: No. 4 UCLA (last game: 60-56 win at Arizona Colorado) vs. Arizona State

When: 6 p.m. PT

Where: Pauley Pavilion | Los Angeles, Calif.

TV: ESPN

Last meeting: 74-62 UCLA (Jan. 19, 2023)

All-time series: UCLA leads 74-23

The fourth-ranked UCLA men’s basketball team, fresh off securing the outright Pac-12 Conference regular-season title, will host an Arizona State team Thursday that is playing for something the Bruins already have secured.

The Bruins (25-4, 16-2 Pac-12), the top seed in next week’s conference tournament, will be one of four teams with first-round byes. The fourth-place Sun Devils (20-9, 11-7 Pac-12) have a one-game lead over Oregon for the final bye.

More than that, though, ASU also comes into the 6 p.m. tip-off as a team on the bubble for the NCAA Tournament and a win over UCLA, which is 15-0 at home this season and has won 23 consecutive at Pauley Pavilion dating back to last season, would boost those chances dramatically.

“They’re either in or on the bubble of the tournament,” Bruin head coach Mick Cronin said. “They’re in a must-win situation.”

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}