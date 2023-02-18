Who : No. 4 UCLA (last game: 73-64 win vs. Stanford) vs. California (last game: 97-60 loss at USC)

After UCLA slowly put Stanford away in the second half Thursday, head coach Mick Cronin called his team “too casual,” “overconfident” and “cavalier.”

It wasn’t a seething Cronin, but it was a coach less than thrilled with a Bruins team that put together just nine first-half deflections — including none from his starting backcourt. So, point guard Tyger Campbell and Amari Bailey came off the bench after the break, reserves Dylan Andrews and Will McClendon provided the necessary spark and senior forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. took over on the offensive end to guide the fourth-ranked Bruins to a 73-64 win.

“I told our guys: ‘What did you think was going to happen?’” Cronin said. “They are coming here to play one of the best teams in the country on the road. … We weren’t ready for the fight.”

UCLA (22-4, 13-2 Pac-12 Conference) will have to muster the inner motivation Saturday against one of the nation’s worst teams.

The Bruins, owner’s of the nation’s longest active home winning streak at 22 games, will face a California team that has lost 10 in a row and is 0-9 on the road this season. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:35 p.m. on Pac-12 Networks.

The Golden Bears (3-23, 2-13 Pac-12) own the nation’s second-worst adjusted offense among Power 5 schools and rank 296th of 363 teams overall in the KenPom metric. The Bruins, meanwhile, counter with the nation’s second-best adjusted defense.

It will be the first meeting between the teams this season.

“I think it was good to get checked by Stanford in the first half and realize we’ve got to stay humble,” Jaquez Jr. said after scoring 26 points and grabbing nine rebounds against the Cardinal. “This is the time of the year where anything can happen. Teams are going down, dropping like flies.”

That, of course, is alluding to the seemingly week-to-week shakeup in the national polls — particularly in the top 10, of late. Shortly after taking over the No. 1 spot, Purdue lost back-to-back games this week.

In the first reveal of the top 16 NCAA tournament seeds Saturday morning, UCLA checked in at No. 8 overall and on the 2-seed line in the East Region. Arizona was slotted as the coveted No. 2 seed in the West, but the Bruins will have a chance to avenge a 58-52 loss in Tucson when the teams meet in the regular-season finale March 4 at Pauley Pavilion.

A third meeting could also take place in the Pac-12 Tournament in Las Vegas, giving UCLA an opportunity to boost its chances at a No. 1 seed.

For Bruins fifth-year senior guard David Singleton, though, all the early projections mean nothing.

“We have a game Saturday and I’m focused on that,” he said.