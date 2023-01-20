It’s a head-to-head rivalry that doesn’t need the added juice of the nation’s third-longest winning streak.

There’s enough recent bad blood between fifth-ranked UCLA and No. 11 Arizona to energize what will surely be a hostile environment Saturday at McKale Center in Tucson.

But it’s an atmosphere that senior forward and top-50 national player of the year candidate Jaime Jaquez Jr. said he and his Bruins teammates can’t wait to step into.

“This is what you come to college for, to play games like these,” Jaquez Jr. said earlier this week. “It’s going to be fun and we’re very excited.”

UCLA got an appetizer Thursday in a 74-62 win in front of 13,363 fans at Arizona State, extending its winning streak to 14 games. The Bruins closed the game on a 16-2 run and shot better than 60% in the second half to overcome a five-point halftime deficit.

UCLA point guard Tyger Campbell, who scored a game-high 22 points, said it will be important to take care of the ball, which the Bruins struggled to do early against the Sun Devils en route to 13 turnovers. UCLA entered the contest averaging 9.8 turnovers per game, but also forced into 18 miscues to ride its stifling defense to another victory.

The Bruins own the nation’s third-best turnover margin at +7.1, trailing only Missouri (+7.2) and UNLV (+7.4).

“Coach (Mick Cronin) always tells us on the road we can’t really turn the ball over,” Campbell said.

“We’re finding different ways to win and we’ve just got to build on that.”