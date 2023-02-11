Who: No. 7 UCLA (last game: 62-47 win at Oregon State) at Oregon (last game: 78-60 win vs. USC)

When: 7 p.m. PT

Where: Matthew Knight Arena | Eugene, Ore.

TV: ESPN

Last meeting: 65-56 UCLA (Dec. 4, 2022)

All-time series: UCLA leads 91-39





If the seventh-ranked UCLA men’s basketball team is going to remain atop the Pac-12 Conference standings Saturday, then the Bruins have to accomplish something that fourth-year head coach Mick Cronin hasn’t been able to do since taking over the program.

Win on Oregon’s home court.

UCLA (20-4, 11-2 Pac-12) is 0-3 in Eugene under Cronin, with the last victory an 87-84 overtime affair in January 2019. Seniors Tyger Campbell and David Singleton were the only current Bruins on the roster, with only Singleton making an appearance in the contest.

“Winning at home, that’s easy,” said junior guard Jaylen Clark, who scored 16 points and busted out of his shooting slump by making 7 of 10 shots in Thursday’s 62-47 win at Oregon State.

“I think (Oregon) is on the first four out (of the NCAA tournament picture), so these are must-win games if they want to have a postseason.”

Among the more heated conversations when teams play at Matthew Knight Arena is the floor itself, with the Oregon logo at center court sitting atop a curved “MATT” logo shaped in the form of a Japanese torii — or, a sacred place. Center court is a significantly lighter shade than the rest of the court, giving it a deep-in-the-woods design to pay homage to Pacific Northwest’s trees and create the illusion of being in a forest and looking up at the sky.