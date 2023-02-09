News More News
Preview: No. 7 UCLA at Oregon State

UCLA has won five of its last six games against Oregon State including its last two trips to Corvallis.
Tracy McDannald • BruinBlitz
Staff Writer

Game details

Who: No. 7 UCLA (last game: 76-52 win vs. Washington State) at Oregon State (last game: 84-52 loss at Arizona)

When: 6 p.m. PT

Where: Gill Coliseum | Corvallis, Oregon

TV: Pac-12 Network

Last meeting: 94-55 UCLA (Feb. 26, 2022)

All-time series: UCLA leads 101-40

The road hasn’t been kind of late to the seventh-ranked UCLA men’s basketball team, but a contest Thursday against one of the Pac-12 Conference’s worst teams may be just the remedy.

The first-place Bruins (19-4, 10-2) are in Corvallis for their lone meeting against Oregon State (9-15, 3-10) this season. Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. (Pac-12 Networks).

But the first thing that comes to mind for UCLA head coach Mick Cronin is the Beavers’ 8-4 record at home this season.

“College basketball is an interesting dynamic,” Cronin said. “They could‘ve easily beaten Arizona State, gave Arizona all they wanted at home (in mid-January). So, that’s just how we look at it.”

The Bruins have won two consecutive games to rebound from a two-game skid — both on the road — with freshman Amari Bailey back in the starting lineup for both after coming off the bench in his first game back from a left foot injury. The 6-foot-5 guard’s presence has helped a team that had its share of struggles on the offensive end without him.

