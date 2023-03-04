Who : No. 8 Arizona vs. No. 4 UCLA (last game: 79-61 win vs. Arizona State)

The Pac-12 Conference regular-season championship may already be decided, but Saturday’s finale between No. 4-ranked UCLA and No. 8 Arizona will surely have plenty at stake.

The Bruins (26-4, 17-2 Pac-12) are looking to put together a final push for a top seed in the NCAA tournament. Currently, UCLA’s best win is a 27-point road victory at then-No. 20 Maryland, which currently owns the No. 21 spot in the AP poll.

The Bruins, ranked fourth in the NET rankings, have a 7-4 record in Quad 1 games, but are a combined 19-0 in Quad 2-4 contests.

“I’m not getting into it,” UCLA head coach Mick Cronin said Thursday when asked if his team deserved a No. 1 seed. “I’d like to be in the West and I’d like for my team to be treated the way they deserve to be treated. That’s all I’ll say on that.”

The Wildcats (25-5, 14-5), meanwhile, have had one of the more schizophrenic seasons. While they own an 8-2 record in Quad 1 games, all five of the team’s losses are to unranked opponents — including a nine-point road loss at Stanford and a one-point home loss to Arizona State on a halfcourt shot at the buzzer within the last three weeks.

Now, Arizona, which has won the last three head-to-head meetings, has the task of facing a UCLA team that owns the nation’s longest active home winning streak at 24 games.

“You tip your hat to them,” Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd said. “They’ve been the most consistent team throughout the conference season and they won a well-deserved regular-season championship.”

The contest also has even more juice than the first meeting in January, which Arizona won 58-52 in Tucson.

In addition to the typical Senior Night festivities, the league’s player of the year race will get plenty of the spotlight as top candidates, Bruins forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Arizona forward Azuolas Tubelis, square off at sold-out Pauley Pavilion.

Both were also placed Saturday among the 15 finalists on the national ballot for the John R. Wooden Award. They also are on the late season watch list for the Oscar Robertson Trophy.

Jaquez Jr. took over in an otherwise sluggish first half Thursday, scoring 19 of his game-high 26 points to lead the Bruins to a 79-61 win over the Sun Devils.

Tubelis broke out of a stretch of quiet performances Thursday to score 25 points and grab 10 rebounds in an 87-81 win at USC.

Bruins junior guard Jaylen Clark, who was non-committal when asked whether this would be his last game at Pauley Pavilion, said he wanted to send Jaquez Jr. and the seniors out on a high note.

“There’s going to be a lot of emotions, there’s going to be more family than any other game, I assume, since it’s Senior Night,” Clark said. “It’s for a No. 1 seed in the West, it’s for an undefeated home record. A lot of the marbles are sitting on the table.”