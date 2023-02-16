The Stanford men’s basketball team that fourth-ranked UCLA throttled 2 1/2 months ago will visit Pauley Pavilion with a different pep in its step Thursday at 8 p.m.

The Bruins raced out to a 21-point halftime lead en route to an 80-66 win over the host Cardinal to open Pac-12 Conference play Dec. 1.

Last Saturday, Stanford (11-14, 5-9 Pac-12) scored the biggest upset in the conference with an 88-79 home win over then-No. 4 Arizona. The Cardinal, who overcame a three-point halftime deficit, shot a season-high 61.1% — including 10 of 18 on 3-pointers — while neutralizing Wildcats star forward and player of the year candidate Azuolas Tubelis to four points and just two shot attempts.

Whether it’s UCLA’s recent head-to-head success or Stanford’s most recent eye-opening performance, though, fifth-year Bruins guard David Singleton said the focus doesn’t change.

“I wouldn’t say it re-focuses us,” Singleton said. “We don’t take any team lightly. Just because we beat them doesn’t mean we’re unbeatable. We don’t come into games like that.”

UCLA head coach Mick Cronin added that he and the staff “train our guys to look at what teams are capable of on their best night.”