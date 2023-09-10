SAN DIEGO – With a rowdy opposing crowd directing a vulgar choice of words at him and his UCLA teammates in the end zone during pregame warm-ups, freshman Dante Moore quickly got a taste of life on the road as a Division I quarterback. In his first collegiate start, Moore shook off a slow start and quieted the San Diego State student section sitting in that same end zone on an 81-yard touchdown pass to receiver Josiah Norwood in the first quarter. Moore then only got more comfortable, the crowd turning silence into growing frustration with each of his three TD throws. Much like the chirping, the debate about the starting quarterback situation at UCLA appeared to have ended Saturday night. That will wait at least another week, however. The Bruins outscored the Aztecs 21-3 in the second quarter en route to a 35-10 win in front of an announced attendance of 32,017 at Snapdragon Stadium. Moore completed 17 of 27 passes for 290 yards, including TD throws to Norwood, Logan Loya and Carsen Ryan in three quarters of action. The three TD passes matched Josh Rosen and Cade McNown for the program’s most by a true freshman in a single game. So, was that enough for Bruins head coach Chip Kelly to declare the competition over? “Not tonight. I can give you that answer: not tonight,” Kelly said. UCLA (2-0) generated 550 yards of total offense and the defense limited SDSU to 63 yards rushing. The Aztecs (2-1) came into the contest averaging 229 yards on the ground, but they were forced to pass in the second half after trailing 28-10 at the break. The Bruins got a pair of interceptions from defensive back Alex Johnson and a back-breaking pick from linebacker Darius Muasau.



Postgame media sessions

Scoring summary

First quarter 7:26, UCLA: QB Dante Moore to WR Josiah Norwood, 81-yard TD (PAT GOOD, R.J. Lopez), 7-0 UCLA 2:33, SDSU: QB Jalen Mayden to WR Mekhi Shaw, 21-yard TD (PAT GOOD, Jack Browning), 7-7 tie Second quarter 14:56, UCLA: RB Carson Steele 13-yard TD run (PAT GOOD, R.J. Lopez), 14-7 UCLA 10:21, UCLA: RB T.J. Harden 59-yard TD run (PAT GOOD, R.J. Lopez), 21-7 UCLA 5:03, SDSU: PK Jack Browning 44-yard field goal, 21-10 UCLA 1:20, UCLA: QB Dante Moore to WR Logan Loya, 24-yard TD (PAT GOOD, R.J. Lopez), 28-10 UCLA Third quarter 2:05, UCLA: QB Dante Moore to TE Carsen Ryan, 6-yard TD (PAT GOOD, R.J. Lopez), 35-10 UCLA Fourth quarter No scores



Turning point of the game

Through the first two drives, the Bruins had issues moving the ball and Moore faced early pressure from the Aztecs’ defense. That changed in a hurry. Moore needed just one play to connect with Norwood on an 81-yard touchdown to get on the board at the midway point of the opening quarter.



UCLA settled into a groove from there, pushing the advantage to 21-7 on a T.J. Harden 59-yard TD run early in the second. On the ensuing possession, SDSU missed a golden opportunity to get back in the game on third-and-12 at the UCLA 27-yard line. Aztecs receiver Joshua Nicholson beat the coverage against Bruins cornerback Devin Kirkwood to get wide open but dropped quarterback Jalen Mayden’s throw in the right corner of the end zone. SDSU had to settle for Jack Browning’s 44-yard field goal to cut the deficit to 21-10 with 5:03 left in the half. UCLA took advantage of the opportunity to extend the advantage, with Moore finding Loya for a 24-yard TD before the end of the half to take a 28-10 lead into the locker room. Still trailing 28-10 midway through the third, SDSU was unable to take advantage of a Moore fumble and recovery on the UCLA 1. On the Aztecs’ third play, running back Martin Blake was unable to handle a pass from Mayden, the ball popped into the air and Muasau extended his arms out for an interception in the end zone to end the threat.



How UCLA’s QBs fared

With the competition dragging on for another week, it seemed only right to evaluate how each quarterback did again. Again, though, just two played as Ethan Garbers, the previous week’s starter, did not play. Moore, who took pre-game snaps with first-team offensive line, was rewarded with his first collegiate start after an impressive debut as the backup to Garbers the previous week. After two quick drives, Moore settled in by finding Norwood on the first play from scrimmage for an 81-yard TD to jump out to the 7-0 lead midway through the first. The quick score helped him settle in, as Moore then led a seven-play, 75-yard TD drive capped by Carson Steele’s 13-yard run to go up 14-7. To set up the score, Moore scrambled on the previous third-and-9 to give the Bruins options. Moore played the entire half, connecting on 11 of 19 throws for 227 yards and two TDs with a passer rating of 193.0 as the Bruins took an 18-point lead into the break. He finished off the half in style, finding tight end Moliki Matavao on a 35-yard completion and Logan Loya on a 24-yard score on his next throw with 1:20 left in the half. In just a little more than 10 minutes of possession time without a turnover, the Bruins racked up 358 first-half yards of total offense with Moore at the helm. Moore’s lone blemish was a fumble deep in UCLA territory that SDSU linebacker Trey White initially recovered in the end zone before a replay review put the ball on the UCLA 1. The Aztecs gave it right back, however, and Moore finished his night by capping a 12-play, 80-yard drive with a 6-yard sidearm throw to Ryan to extend the lead to 35-10 late in the third. On the night, Moore connected with 11 different receivers.



Kent State transfer Collin Schlee, who did not play in the season opener, made his UCLA debut and relieved Moore on the Bruins’ first drive of the fourth. Two plays in, Schlee showed off his dual-threat ability on a 23-yard run and later a 12-yard gain. The drive ended after eight rushing attempts, with running back Colson Yankoff losing two yards and fumbling at the SDSU 9. The series lasted 3 minutes, 21 seconds, with Schlee driving the Bruins 66 yards without a pass attempt before the turnover. On his second series, Schlee opened with a 6-yard completion to Norwood for his lone yards through the air.



Bruins standout on offense (non-QB): RB T.J. Harden

The sophomore showed he’s more than just a complementary piece in the UCLA backfield. Harden had 91 yards rushing on nine carries, including the big scoring run in the first half.



Bruins standout on defense: DB Alex Johnson

Against a team not known for throwing the ball, the Bruins still had their hiccups on pass coverage. Johnson, though, was among the bright spots in a secondary that will continue to be under the microscope all season. He was credited with two interceptions, a tackle and a pass break-up.



UCLA play of the game

It wasn’t so much a single play as the drive itself that led to Loya’s TD catch. Not shown was Moore’s pass to Matavao and the poise to hurry up and finish off the series.

Why UCLA won

Plain and simple: Kelly did not mess with the rotation and let Moore get into a rhythm and work for three full quarters. Defensively, the Bruins again showed a knack for producing turnovers and came up with a big stand backed up on the goal line. There’s still much to be desired against the pass, but the pressure showed it can help make up for mistakes if consistent.



Notable UCLA stats