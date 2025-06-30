QB Nico Iamaleava to headline UCLA’s representatives at Big Ten Media Days

It was pretty much a formality, but it’s now officially known when exactly new UCLA quarterback and Tennessee transfer Nico Iamaleava will break his silence.

Iamaleava, who signed with the program in April, is one of three players who will join head coach DeShaun Foster for Big Ten Media Days in Las Vegas. They will be joined by offensive lineman Garrett DiGiorgio and linebacker JonJon Vaughns, the conference announced Monday.

UCLA’s appearance at the three-day event is scheduled for July 24 prior to opening fall camp, which has yet to be announced with finalized dates.

Barring a last-minute scheduling conflict — players have been replaced in the past — it will mark Iamaleava’s first public appearance since attending the Bruins’ spring showcase at the Rose Bowl in early May. Most importantly, it will be his first chance to address the media — both local and national — since his sudden decision to leave the Volunteers and hit the transfer portal in April.

There will no doubt be plenty of questions about the exit after helping Tennessee qualify for the College Football Playoff as a redshirt freshman in his first full season as a starter.

It will also be Iamaleava’s first chance to elaborate on the decision to join the Bruins, what he already knows about the system under first-year coordinator/quarterbacks coach Tino Sunseri and plenty more topics.

Foster, meanwhile, will get his shot at redemption after his opening remarks at last year’s media days in Indianapolis made for an awkward viral moment.



“Just lost my words, really. I’m just glad I can laugh about it now,” Foster told George Wrighster’s College Football Podcast while looking back on the moment last month.

It will be a closer, more familiar setting this time around. Big Ten Media Days, scheduled for July 22-24, will take place at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino.

During UCLA’s final years as a member of the Pac-12, conference media day was regularly hosted in Las Vegas.