BruinBlitz.com





Questions abound offensively going into the 2018 UCLA football season. Chip Kelly and his staff have the tough task of replacing two first-round draft choices on the offense; quarterback Josh Rosen and left tackle, Kolton Miller. Plus the Bruins lose, a four-year starter on the offensive line, mostly center [Scott Quessenberry], a very productive wide receiver [Darren Andrews], an explosive big-play receiver [Jordan Lasley] and an offensive guard [Najee Toran]. That’s a lot of production and experience to replace.

Something else to consider when thinking about the 2018 season, unless a lot of the incoming freshmen contribute, most of the players who will be asked help the Bruins win on Saturday were recruited by another staff for another system.

How the contributors answer the bell will determine the success or lack thereof, the Bruins will have in 2018. One of the main questions on the docket during training camp will be who is going to replace Rosen at quarterback?

There are a host of names that are in the mix, but most feel, unless something dramatically changes during preseason training camp, that the battle will be mainly between Devon Modster, who has game experience, Michigan transfer Wilton Speight, also had game experience and incoming true freshman, Dorian Thompson-Robinson. Matt Lynch and Austin Burton will also get reps and get a shot. It will be competitive and the man that gives the Bruins the best chance to win will get the nod.

Along the offensive front, Andre James looked solid moving from right tackle to left. Redshirt junior, Josh Wariboko-Alali played a lot at guard, former defensive lineman, junior Boss Tagaloa moved to offense and was getting looks at center. Jake Burton played right tackle and sophomore guard Mike Alves didn’t see a lot of time early due to injuries but participated later in the session. Look for a lot of competition during training camp. Depth on the offensive front appears to be a serious issue.

Though wide receiver lost two solid playmakers, based on what was seen during spring it looks like this is could be a strong group with Theo Howard, Dymond Lee and Damian Alloway looked good. Freshman Kyle Phillips looks like he could help the team right away. It wouldn’t be surprising if more than one freshman makes a contribution at this position.

Even with the loss of Jeff Jaggers, the tight end position also looks good and poised to be productive. Caleb Wilson will return after his injury and will be a reliable target in the passing game. Jordon Wilson and Devin Asiasi had solid springs and will provide good depth.