News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-14 10:35:39 -0500') }} football Edit

Racanelli Talks UCLA Visit

Arhtwdczhyf2zsnzefxo
Rick Kimbrel • BruinBlitz.com
Publisher

Receiver Sawyer Racanelli (6-3, 200) from Brush Prairie (Wash.) Hockinson took his first visit to UCLA over the weekend (5-10-19). The highly decorated Racanelli talked to BruinBlitz.com about his ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}