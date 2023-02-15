One of the most touted 2024 prospects in the country has officially narrowed his list of suitors to five, as five-star forward Naas Cunningham says Duke, Rutgers, UCLA, Memphis and Kansas are the schools still in the hunt to land his commitment. Cunningham, who plays in the Overtime Elite professional league on a scholarship to preserve his college eligibility, has set no timetable for a commitment but seems to be inching closer to a decision. So today, Rivals recruiting director Rob Cassidy tries his hand at ranking Cunningham's five finalists in order of how likely they are to land his letter of intent down the road. ***** MORE RANKING THE CONTENDERS: Damarius Owens 2023 Rankings: Rivals150 | Team | Position 2024 Rankings: Rivals150 | Team 2025 Rankings: Top 80 Transfer Portal: Latest news *****

1. MEMPHIS

According to sources, Memphis holds a slight early edge as things stand and the logic applied to such a take makes sense. Cunningham plans to hit Memphis’ campus for a second time for a trip that could include some exploration of NIL opportunities at the school. So the visit, while of the unofficial variety, feels like it could be a pivotal one. The five-star’s grassroots teammate, Ty-Laur Johnson, is already signed with the Tigers in the 2023 class. Then there’s the fact that the former director of Cunningham’s NY Rens grassroots program, Andy Borman, is an assistant under Penny Hardaway. Borman and Johnson would provide a level of familiarity for Cunningham, who knows both well. Memphis likes where it stands for now and will look to solidify its standing as the frontrunner after his visit this week.

2. DUKE

It’s hard to rule out the Blue Devils from any high-profile recruitment nowadays, but they feel especially alive in this one. Cunningham has called Duke a “dream school” in the past and says he grew up rooting for the program. He’s been on campus in an unofficial capacity and has hinted that he may return for an official down the road. Duke is also a major contender to land Cunningham’s NY Rens grassroots teammate, Dylan Harper, and the two have publicly discussed the possibility of teaming up at the next level. In fact, almost everything about Cunningham’s recruitment suggests that the Blue Devils shouldn’t be ruled out and could be within striking distance of the top spot. If Durham ends up being the five-star wing’s landing spot, few will be shocked.

3. RUTGERS

The first school of the final five to offer Cunningham, Rutgers represents a close-to-home option for the New Jersey native. Combine that with the fact that the program has suddenly taken a major step forward on the recruiting trail, and it’s possible that the Scarlet Knights could give Cunningham something to consider come decision day. There’s a longstanding relationship in place between Cunningham and head coach Steve Pikiell. Like Duke, Rutgers could also be a spot for Cunningham and Harper to team up. For now, though, this feels like a Duke-Memphis battle with Rutgers standing off to the side, just out of shot.

4. UCLA

Cunningham has already made the cross-country trip to visit UCLA, so that tells you the Bruins are more than a courtesy inclusion. That said, they seem somewhat unlikely to win out. Still, UCLA has been active in the region under Mick Cronin and knows the ropes when it comes to the right people to talk to in the Northeast. It almost feels as though the Bruins need to get another visit in order to feel like a true contender, however.

5. KANSAS