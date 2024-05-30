As Rivals continues its 2025 football ranking updates this week, another member of UCLA’s recruiting class received a boost Thursday morning.

Hesperia (Calif.) Oak Hills running back Karson Cox, who committed to the Bruins more than two weeks ago, was elevated from a high three-star ranking and picked up a fourth star.

Cox also moved up three spots in the position rankings and is now slotted at No. 25 nationally.

The latest update now gives UCLA a third four-star commit in the class, joining quarterback Madden Iamaleava and linebacker Weston Port.

Iamaleava was moved up 73 spots to 78th nationally among all players in Wednesday’s Rivals250 update.