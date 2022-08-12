Recruiting Roundup: Ian Jackson, Pharaoh Compton
In this week’s edition of the Rivals Recruiting Roundup, national analyst Travis Graf dives into the current visit plans for five-star Ian Jackson, which include a handful of blueblood programs. Graf also takes a look at a trio of teams in pursuit of four-star Pharaoh Compton.
Ian Jackson planning official visits
Rivals spoke with Jackson and a source close to the five-star on Saturday. Both said that he’s in the process of planning official visits and there’s a bunch of schools lobbying to get the five slots.
The schools named were Kentucky, Oregon, North Carolina, UCLA, Kansas and Duke. Things could change, but as of now, it looks like the most likely four to get visits will be Kentucky, Oregon, North Carolina and UCLA, which would mean Kansas and Duke would be fighting to be that fifth and final destination.
There are no dates set yet for any of the potential visits, but they should be known in the near future. Jackson, who sits at the top of the Rivals150 in the 2024 class, hasn’t been shy about the possibility of a reclassification into the 2023 class if everything goes right.
“It depends on what I feel like would be the best for me," Jackson said. "I don’t want to rush into anything, but if I feel like my game is there and ready for the collegiate level and I could thrive, then that’s what I could do. If I feel like there’s more things to improve and become better at, then I’ll take my time and play out my years in high school.”
Three schools prioritizing Pharaoh Compton
Pharaoh Compton had a very nice summer, showing the ability to score efficiently, rebound, provide defensive pressure and have an all-around impact on every game he played. His recruitment is starting to pick up as well. He spoke with Rivals about three schools who are doing a good job in recruiting him.
Ole Miss: “They keep in touch a lot. They make sure I’m good, and they call me before all of my games. They call me after my games, too. They keep in contact a lot."
LSU: “They talk to me a lot and communicate good. They want me to come check out the school and they say that I fit the program. I mainly talk to (assistant) coach (Ronnie) Hamilton.”
Cal: “They talk to me a lot, but they haven’t offered yet. They talk to me a lot, though. They like how I play and they like me as a person. They talk to me about a lot of stuff outside of basketball, and they give me tips on basketball, too.”