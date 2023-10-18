The high three-star offensive tackle from Mount Pleasant, Mich., backed off his pledge to Michigan State as the coaching uncertainty continues in East Lansing, and Dennis already has a whole host of schools pursuing him. The ones mainly to watch for the three-star offensive tackle would be Illinois, Penn State, Purdue, Clemson, Nebraska, Minnesota, Georgia Tech and Missouri.

*****

Alabama, Florida State, Georgia and Auburn are really the serious contenders in Grady’s recruitment and his weekend visit to Tallahassee was definitely big. The 2025 four-star defensive end from Troy (Ala.) Henderson loves the pre-game traditions at FSU, loves the game-day environment and feels the whole thing is a first-class operation. It could be tough to pull him out of state, but FSU has as good of a chance as any other team not named Alabama or Auburn.

*****



The Oregon-Washington game was the “loudest game” Guiliano has ever been to, the Huskies have been recruiting the 2025 tight end from Newport Beach (Calif.) Corona Del Mar since his freshman year and position coach Nick Sheridan was at his game last week. Washington is definitely a major contender in Guiliano’s early recruitment but he also has his eye on Ole Miss, Cal, Auburn, UCLA, Florida State, Utah and Wisconsin.

*****

When it comes to his weekend visit to LSU, “everything” stood out to the 2026 four-star cornerback from New Orleans Edna Karr as the Tigers are unsurprisingly in a good spot early in his recruitment. Florida State and Georgia are two others to watch for Hall, but the word is LSU is still at the top. “A moment I would never forget,” Hall said.

*****

A new LSU offer for the Summit (Miss.) Southwest Mississippi CC defensive tackle could be a game-changer, especially after he experienced the environment in Death Valley over the weekend. He grew up hearing about how the stadium gets during a game and he “loved every part of it.” Watch for the Tigers here as Georgia, Miami and Mississippi State are the others in the mix.

*****

Overcoming adversity and the family feel Ia felt at Washington last weekend will keep the Huskies super high on his list as the 2025 tight end from Orange (Calif.) Lutheran works through his recruitment. But others are definitely high up as well including Oregon - the Huskies’ opponent last week. Auburn, Arizona State, Utah, Tennessee, Penn State, Michigan State and Miami are also on the list, but Washington’s approach from the coaches was excellent and the feeling he got while being on campus could be tough to beat.

******

Washington is “definitely at the top of the list” for the 2025 three-star quarterback from Laguna Beach, Calif., after his weekend visit as the Huskies beat Oregon in a thriller. What stood out most to Kollock was the love the players have for the coaches and vice versa and that team mentality - plus the pass-happy offense - definitely stands out. “It’s a brotherhood there and they are there for each other,” Kollock said.

*****

Tennessee’s message to the 2025 high four-star quarterback is that he’s “their guy and always has been” and that meant a lot to the Brentwood (Tenn.) Brentwood Academy standout during his recent visit. MacIntyre also liked a whole lot that despite losing so many key players from last season that the Vols are still finding ways to win as Tennessee, Alabama and LSU battle it out for him. A dark horse is UCLA as he loves the coaching staff and he will visit Westwood for the Colorado game later this month.

*****

Ever since South Carolina coach Shane Beamer and offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains started recruiting Montgomery, they’ve made it clear he’s their No. 1 target at quarterback and he feels that way each time he visits. It was another great visit this past weekend as the 2025 four-star QB from Findlay, Ohio, loved the “insane” atmosphere as the Gamecocks, Florida, Penn State and Auburn are the four real contenders here.

*****

If Washington ends up landing Meadows it could be because of his growing relationship with position coach JaMarcus Shephard because the two hit it off over the weekend when the 2025 four-star receiver was there for the Oregon game. The Las Vegas Bishop Gorman standout has the Huskies, Notre Dame and Tennessee highest in his recruitment now.

*****

A weekend visit to Oregon State definitely left a big impression, especially after talking to former Beavers tight end Luke Musgrave at the game and building a stronger relationship with position coach Brian Wozniak. The Fullerton (Calif.) Troy standout who’s having a big junior season could see his recruitment take off, but right now Arizona State, Wisconsin, Washington and UCLA are four others to watch.

*****

After being committed to LSU for more than a year, the four-star athlete from Fairburn (Ga.) Langston Hughes backed off his pledge on Tuesday but the word is the Tigers are still going to be heavily considered in his recruitment. Texas, Florida State, Penn State and Louisville are the other ones to watch.

*****

Washington has emerged as the top school for the three-star defensive end following his weekend visit to Seattle and coming off his decommitment from Arizona. The Tucson (Ariz.) Salpointe standout loved the crowd and how they “had the stadium shaking,” and the coaching staff made it feel like home. UCLA and Oregon State are two others to watch, but the Huskies are the team to beat.

*****