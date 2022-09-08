Recruiting Rumor Mill: Visits in full swing across the country
With programs hosting prospects of all ages for visits every weekend, recruiting rumor season is in full swing. We here at Rivals have you covered when it comes to keeping up with all the comings and goings this fall, as our Rob Cassidy provides a rundown of some whispers below.
*****
Commitment breakdown: Five-star TJ Power chooses Duke
2023 Rankings: Rivals150 | Team | Position
2025 Rankings: Top 40
Transfer Portal: Latest news
*****
FUTURECAST OF THE WEEK: BRANDON WILLIAMS TO UCLA
Brandon Williams recently narrowed his list to include just two programs: UCLA and St. John’s. He’s set to announce his decision on Sept. 19, and it seems as though the Bruins hold a slight edge as we head down the final stretch.
Sure, counting out the hometown Red Storm is difficult because of both proximity and Williams’ relationship with the staff, but word is that Mick Cronin and company made a massive impression during the four-star’s August official visit to Westwood.
There’s still time for St. Johns to make a late push here. If nothing changes, however, UCLA should be seen as the heavy favorite. I expect the Bruins will be the choice come the 19th.
*****
CLEMSON, SYRACUSE EMERGING WITH MIKE WILLIAMS
Baltimore-based standout Mike Williams is said to have been massively impacted by his visit to Clemson on Sept. 2, so the Tigers may well become a team to watch down the road. Still, an upcoming, Sept. 16 visit to Syracuse feels like a trip to monitor closely as the 6-foot-3 guard has long been high on the Orange and a good visit could establish Jim Boeheim’s program as the leader.
Williams also has scheduled visits to DePaul (Sept. 8), Wake Forest (Sept. 23), VCU (Sept. 30) and LSU (Oct. 22). Things are obviously subject to change as Williams continues his aggressive visit tour. For now, though, the Orange and Tigers seem like the teams to monitor. The picture of Williams’ recruitment may begin to clear a bit following the Syracuse trip, as how things go could determine the direction of his recruitment.
SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH CLEMSON FANS AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.COM
SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH SYRACUSE FANS AT CUSECONFIDENTIAL.COM
*****
WEEKEND VISIT TO WATCH: DERIK QUEEN TOURS INDIANA
Derik Queen’s upcoming official visit to Indiana feels like a big one given the larger context of the trip. Queen is intrigued by the Hoosiers, has a pair of former Montverde Academy teammates already on the roster and has long discussed his desire to visit campus. When Queen arrives this weekend, he’ll be greeted by a pair of familiar faces in former teammates Malik Reneau and Jalen Hood-Schifino. Indiana having that sort of weapon at its disposal seems important if the Hoosiers hope to topple perceived front-runner Maryland and others in the race to land Queen’s pledge.
Officially, Queen remains wide open and those close to him say that the Montverde pipeline to Bloomington won’t play a part in the four-star forward’s eventual decision. Still, familiarity never hurts in a recruiting battle.
*****
CLASS-OF-2025 STAR MAY STAY PUT IN TEXAS AFTER ALL
The No. 18 prospect in Rivals’ 2025 rankings, Jeremiah Green was expected to play his sophomore season at Arizona Compass Prep but has now decided to return to Texas and take the floor for Denton Guyer High, his former high school, this season.
What such a move would mean for his recruitment is, of course, unclear, as the young guard is going to be a national prospect regardless of where he plays his high school ball. If he remains in the Lone Star State for the entitreity of his high school career, it may work in favor of Lone Star State-based programs as well as places such as Kansas State, which has already offered and hosted Green for an unofficial visit.
It’s obviously very early in Green’s recruitment, as he is yet to start his sophomore season, so projecting a landing spot for him at this juncture is next to impossible. That said, his decision to stay home for the next year makes it easier for him to visit regional programs.