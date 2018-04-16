Every year in April, Tom Lemming holds his annual photo shoot on UCLA's campus for the top recruits in the area. And every year, the Bruins football team benefits.
Dozens of the top athletes in the city headed out to Westwood to have their photo taken, and most headed over Sunday to visit Chip Kelly and the UCLA football team afterward.
Take a look at some of the highlights of their UCLA visits here:
Big day in Los Angeles. Talked to just about every top underclassmen in the area. Very impressive 2020 class ditto for the 2019 class. pic.twitter.com/Rt37dkyA25— Tom Lemming (@LemmingReport) April 16, 2018
👀👀👀🐻 @LegendaryLasley @b_richesss 🃏 pic.twitter.com/Rb1j6i3fDc— LV Bunkley-Shelton🃏🤡 (@Mr_LVDeucesWild) April 15, 2018
Had a Great Visit at UCLA today‼️‼️ Thank you to the whole coaching staff for showing me a great visit. 💯 #8Clap pic.twitter.com/A4Bla1mL1x— Jonah Tauanu'u (@jztauanuu) April 16, 2018
Another Great Day in the journey of Alonzo Hall @phillyfreak_15 #UCLA visit... #TheFREAK #EnjoyTheProcess pic.twitter.com/fTA47vkMo5— Antoine Hall (@antoinehall3) April 15, 2018
@UCLAFootball @phillyfreak_15 #UCLA #Bruins #PhillyFreak #Norristown #22sacks pic.twitter.com/tCfParcWK7— Andrew Hall (@MalibuDrew21) April 16, 2018
Had so much fun seeing everyone again at UCLA thanks 🙌🏾😩 #8clap pic.twitter.com/rq54qN3WCv— Jojuan Collins (@jayshaka24_) April 15, 2018
UCLA was fire today🔥🔵🔷#PurpleReign ♒️♒️ pic.twitter.com/29yLxIXf3D— Seven McGee (@McgeeSeven) April 15, 2018
Ucla went up today #2020gettingright pic.twitter.com/HjB9gwlKm6— Jordan Banks (@jordanbanks05) April 15, 2018
UCLAs new facilities are crazy! I had a great unofficial visit today. #8Clap pic.twitter.com/R1hs8aOouz— Jordan Berry (@Jordan_Berry20) April 15, 2018
#8clap 👏🏾👏🏾🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/tYlIUWPqTU— D3 (@doug_brumfield) April 15, 2018
UCLA visit was amazing! #8Clap #4sUp 🐻 pic.twitter.com/7KK01npL1b— Ju$tin Hou$ton💰! (@mr__houston) April 15, 2018
Had a awesome day at UCLA with my boys #We them CV Dogs pic.twitter.com/yZwNwbutEp— CBell_23💰 (@CeyontayBell) April 15, 2018
Great unofficial visit at UCLA today 🐻🌴 #LaBaby— Luca Diamont (@lucadiamont) April 16, 2018
Had a great day touring the facilities at UCLA after doing the @LemmingReport photoshoot and fortunate enough to be one of the few kickers in the nation to be featured pic.twitter.com/Yiem5dF4zI— N I C K L O P E Z (@Nickklopez19) April 16, 2018
Thank you Tom Lemming for putting this together! Pre-season HS All American Players were all over UCLA campus today! Here we come 🔴⛈ pic.twitter.com/WHqW9tXtdH— OLu Football (@OLuFootball) April 16, 2018