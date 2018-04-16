Ticker
{{content.title}}
premium-icon
Edit
{{ timeAgo('2018-04-16 08:14:40 -0500') }} football Edit

Recruits flock to UCLA for annual photo shoot

Edward Lewis • BruinSportsReport.com
@Edward__Lewis
Publisher

Every year in April, Tom Lemming holds his annual photo shoot on UCLA's campus for the top recruits in the area. And every year, the Bruins football team benefits.

Dozens of the top athletes in the city headed out to Westwood to have their photo taken, and most headed over Sunday to visit Chip Kelly and the UCLA football team afterward.

Take a look at some of the highlights of their UCLA visits here:

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}