News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-26 11:38:31 -0500') }} football Edit

Reflections On Spring - Part 3

Yqylzyijk5n76wylbfwy
Rick Kimbrel • BruinBlitz.com
Publisher

One of the earliest things noticeable during spring camp was that UCLA running backs coach and all-time Bruin great Deshaun Foster, is as a good a coach, as he was a player.The running back positio...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}