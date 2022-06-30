REPORTS: UCLA and USC to leave the Pac-12 for the Big Ten?

The Athletic's Bruce Feldman followed, tweeting that he believes "there is a lot of truth" to Wilner's report. And the LA Times' Ryan Kartje offered his own confirmation.

He then couched his report by stating that the move "has not been finalized at the highest levels of power."

He teased the news in an earlier tweet, writing "I believe the world is about to change."

Jon Wilner of the Bay Area News Group dropped a news-bomb on the college football world Thursday morning in tweeting that UCLA and USC are preparing to leave the Pac-12 for the Big Ten, potentially as soon as 2024.

So what does this all mean?

Well, it's probably best to wait until there is further confirmation that this is indeed happening, but that's not the nature of the news cycle today. This will be the most widely-discussed topic in college sports now that it's been put out there and will of course dominate the thoughts and conversations of UCLA and USC fans.

So what does it mean?

It would seem to be a proactive move in acknowledgement of where college football is moving, after the SEC gobbled up Texas and Oklahoma from the Big 12 to grow to 16 teams and expand their footprint and stature as the top conference in college football.

With the Big 12 depleted, the ACC top-heavy at best and the Pac-12 already mired down the conference rankings in terms of national perception, it only makes sense for the Big Ten to bulk up as well and leave no doubt of its stature as a top 2 conference in the sport.

And if the leadership at UCLA and USC perceived that was likely to happen, best for the Trojans and Bruins to hop on that train rather than being left behind on the periphery of national relevance.

If it comes to fruition ...

-That future UCLA-Rutgers matchup or road trips to frigid Iowa City, Iowa, in October and November may be undesired consequences.

-What this means for the future of the Cal and Stanford series would be a secondary concern for the powers that be to sort out down the road.

-There will be unideal consequences and casualties of such a power move, but again, what if the alternative is watching the Big Ten and SEC balloon into two super conferences while the Bruins are still battling in the Pac-12 South?

-From a basketball standpoint, it would only boost UCLA's strength of schedule as the Big Ten traditionally has more depth year in and year out than the Pac-12.

-The Big Ten would match the SEC with 16 teams and have the widest reach of any conference, from Maryland, New Jersey and Pennsylvania, through the Midwest and all the way to the California coast.

-And then what does the rest of the Pac-12 do? A school like Oregon that is competing well in both football and basketball is now likely thrust into panic mode and looking for its own parachute to protect its future.

There will be much more to dissect and discuss moving forward. Indeed, this will be the dominant storyline for these schools now.

In the meantime, share your thoughts on our Trojan Talk board.