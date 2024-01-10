The UCLA football coaching staff continues to round into shape, with Billy Fessler expected to leave Akron to coach the quarterbacks, according to multiple reports.

Football Scoop’s John Brice first reported the news Wednesday. The program has yet to make an official announcement.

Fessler has spent the past two seasons as the Zips’ offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

This past season, Akron had the nation’s fifth-worst total offense at 278.6 yards per game. Its 197.6 yards passing per game ranked 97th out of 130 FBS teams.

Fessler has ties to UCLA’s new home, the Big Ten Conference. He spent the 2020 and 2021 seasons as an offensive graduate assistant at Ohio State.

His collegiate playing days were spent as a backup quarterback at Penn State from 2014-18.

After graduating, Fessler spent the 2019 season as an offensive graduate assistant at Mississippi State.

Fessler will step into the role left behind by Ryan Gunderson, who left UCLA after the regular season to become the offensive coordinator at Oregon State.

After a season-long quarterback carousel in 2023, the Bruins are expected to open spring camp with Ethan Garbers as the unquestioned starter at the position.